Oilers 7, Flames 2

Connor Brown scored twice, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Lane Pederson each had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard each had two assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves.

Nikita Zadorov and Walker Duehr scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar made 35 saves.

McDavid scored his third goal of the preseason on a power play to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 5:55 of the first period.

Brown scored his first of the preseason at 7:36 to make it 2-0.

Zadorov cut it to 2-1 at 15:44. Duehr then tied it 2-2 at 17:56 with a one-timer off a pass from Martin Pospisil from behind the net.

Pederson scored on a breakaway at 2:01 of the second period to put the Oilers back in front 3-2.

Draisaitl’s first of the preseason pushed it to 4-2 at 10:02, and Brown scored his second of the game at 13:40 to make it 5-2.

Kane extended the lead to 6-2 at 11:04 of the third period before Raphael Lavoie scored a power-play goal at 14:53 for the 7-2 final.