Foligno signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Blackhawks

Nick Foligno signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $4.5 million and begins next season.

The 36-year-old forward, who is on injured reserve with a fractured left finger, has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 39 games this season.

Foligno signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Chicago on June 27, 2023, one day after he was acquired in a trade with forward Taylor Hall from the Boston Bruins.

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”

Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 28 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Foligno has 542 points (223 goals, 319 assists) in 1,120 NHL games with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks and 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games.