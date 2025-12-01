 NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Canada features multiple Hall of Famers

Gretzky, Lemieux, Bourque, Brodeur among those chosen by NHL.com

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will feature something the world hasn't seen in 12 years, NHL players.

For the first time since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the best hockey players in the world will be back on biggest of international stage, with 12 countries vying for the gold medal.

NHL players first went to the Winter Olympics in 1998 (Nagano), and returned in 2002 (Salt Lake City, 2006 (Turin), 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014.

All of those Olympics featured incredible players, but what if the countries had to pare down all the NHL players from those five Olympics into one team?

That's what NHL.com has done, putting together all-time Olympic rosters of NHL players for select countries.

Today, NHL.com staff writers Mike Zeisberger and Derek Van Diest present their all-time roster for Team Canada:

FORWARDS (14)

Wayne Gretzky
Mario Lemieux
Sidney Crosby
Eric Lindros
Steve Yzerman
Joe Sakic
Jarome Iginla
Joe Thornton
Paul Kariya
Jonathan Toews
Ryan Getzlaf
Corey Perry
Patrice Bergeron
Ryan Smyth

If there was a Mount Rushmore of hockey players, two of the four spots would be taken by Gretzky and Lemieux … and maybe Crosby would get consideration once his career is over. Gretzky, Lemieux, Lindros, Yzerman, Sakic, Iginla, Thornton and Kariya all are in the Hockey Hall of Fame; Crosby and Bergeron seem like locks; and Toews, Getzlaf and Perry will get strong consideration down the road too. That leaves Smyth, who was known as "Captain Canada" (before Crosby deservedly was given the nickname) for representing his country at various tournaments including the Olympic Games. Here's how strong this group of forwards is. Five of the top scorers in NHL history are on this roster: Gretzky (No. 1: 2,857 points), Yzerman (No. 7: 1,755), Lemieux (No. 8: 1,723), Crosby (No. 9: 1,708) and Sakic (No. 10: 1,641). Opposing goalies beware. -- Zeisberger

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Ray Bourque
Scott Niedermayer
Duncan Keith
Drew Doughty
Chris Pronger
Rob Blake
Al MacInnis

It's difficult to go wrong with six Hall of Fame defensemen and the other, Doughty, expected to follow once his illustrious playing career comes to an end. These are seven of the best defensemen ever to wear a Team Canada jersey and between them won practically everything there is to win. All seven dominated at each end of the ice, were outstanding skaters and could log heavy minutes. They are among the best to ever play in the NHL and any other country would be hard pressed to put a better defensive group together. -- Van Diest

GOALIES (2)

Martin Brodeur
Carey Price

Canada has had some legendary goalies over the years, but Brodeur and Price top the list. Brodeur played 22 seasons in the NHL, all but one with the New Jersey Devils, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2018. He represented Canada at four Olympics (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010) and won two gold medals (2002, 2010), gold at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, and a silver medal at the 1996 and 2005 IIHF World Championship. Price holds the record for most wins for the Montreal Canadiens (361) and won gold at the 2014 Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey 2016. The two make a formidable tandem and give Canada world-class goaltending. -- Van Diest

