Winter Classic, Kraken’s struggles discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Seattle coach Hakstol hopes depth scoring can return to form before outdoor game

Dave Hakstol discussed the importance of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic and the Seattle Kraken’s games leading up to it on the latest episode of the “NHL @TheRink” podcast.

Speaking with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, the Kraken coach also discussed the struggles his team has had with depth scoring and figuring out ways to win in games that go past regulation.

Seattle's depth scoring carried it to a 100-point season in 2022-23 and the Western Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Kraken lost in seven games against the Dallas Stars. This season, that depth scoring isn't as prominent and as a result Seattle is 28th in the League in goals per game (2.70). The Kraken are fifth in the Pacific Division with 31 points (10-14-9).

The nine losses after regulation were also a topic of conversation.

The coach said he knows if half of those games are turned around the Kraken's place in the standings and playoff race would look different, and said the good news is that they know they're going to be in games, that they're good enough, and that should fuel confidence.

Hakstol also talked about his excitement for the Winter Classic against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS), the home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners.

The Winter Classic will be Hakstol's third outdoor game, second in the NHL. He coached one in Omaha on Feb. 9, 2013, when he was at the University of North Dakota. He also coached the Philadelphia Flyers in a Stadium Series game in Pittsburgh on Feb. 25, 2017.

Rosen and Roake also discussed the latest news around the NHL, including the coaching change in Ottawa, the surprising success of the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers, the impact coach Andrew Brunette is making with the Nashville Predators, Devon Toews' frustration with the Colorado Avalanche, and the excitement surrounding the start of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

