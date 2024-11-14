NHL partners with VAST Data to accelerate, streamline media production

REMOTE-FIRST-COMPANY & NEW YORK -- VAST Data, the AI data platform company, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear North American partnership to help transform the way the NHL manages, stores, and distributes its media content. As part of this partnership, the NHL is using the VAST Data Platform to enhance its archival data processes, improve real-time game footage operations across NHL arenas, and be ready for future advancements in AI-driven content discovery.

Over the last five years, VAST and the NHL have built a foundation of co-engineering to serve the rapidly growing data management needs of the League. In this time, VAST has allowed the NHL to move from 15 different workflows, each with a separate storage system – to being able to access its data archive from a single data platform, eliminating the need for additional asset management systems. The NHL can now run AI-powered discovery tools on all of its data assets, creating new opportunities to derive value from data and broadcasts spanning the League’s history.

“Our partnership with VAST will help the NHL streamline workflows across our live production and archival footage - providing fast, secure access to these data assets anywhere while simultaneously modernizing and future-proofing our data infrastructure for AI,” said Grant Nodine, NHL Senior Vice President, Technology. “By consolidating our data infrastructure into one scalable, unified data platform, VAST is enabling us to efficiently push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI.”

The NHL is enhancing and simplifying operations with the full spectrum of VAST Data Platform capabilities, including:

● Using the VAST DataStore to efficiently and securely manage, edit and distribute the League’s entire archive of game footage, live recording, production, distribution, captioning, and back office data.

● Leveraging the VAST DataSpace to access data and footage across all 32 NHL arenas with real-time replication to significantly accelerate post-production, highlight development and distribution to NHL teams and media partners.

● With the VAST DataBase, the NHL will be able to continuously collect metadata for all media assets in near real-time as game footage is captured, giving the League the ability to quickly find, filter, and efficiently report on assets using analytical tools and applications, including recognizing key moments in games, identifying players, and detecting logos or specific events.

● The VAST DataEngin**e** will enrich and enable data-driven AI pipelines, empowering the League to automate highlight generation using real-time NHL EDGE data (NHL Puck and Player Tracking) straight from each arena, and to leverage AI to restore historic footage.

“If data is the fuel of AI, the sports media industry holds the keys to one of the world's greatest reserves, with the potential to unlock opportunities to analyze and enhance player performance, create new content that elevates the fan experience, and streamline the business of sports broadcasting,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder at VAST Data. “We're excited to partner with the NHL and help to fundamentally redefine professional sports with AI by laying a foundation for real-time production, in-depth player analytics, personalized content and more immersive, interactive experiences. The NHL is home to some of the most historic moments in sports, and the VAST Data Platform is now the trusted system to protect these assets and bring generations of on-ice action to life at rapid speed.”

