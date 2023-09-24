Training Camp Buzz: Zibanejad day to day for Rangers with upper-body injury

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad is day to day with an upper-body injury sustained during a scrimmage Sunday.

The center did not return after leaving the ice.

"It can happen anywhere," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "It's a fast game. It was competitive, guys were physical, there were puck battles, so there was some contact."

The Rangers begin the regular season at the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 12.

Chicago Blackhawks

Taylor Hall practiced for the first time with the Blackhawks on Saturday after missing the first two days of training camp with a lower-body injury.

"I'm not going to really get into it. Just some precautionary stuff," Hall said of his injury. "I think I was ready to skate but ultimately, we just decided it was best for me to stay out for a day or two, and with us not playing an exhibition game until Thursday (against the St. Louis Blues), there was not a huge rush. So, like I said, it was great to be out, I felt great, and I think we're good to go now."

The 31-year-old, along with forward Nick Foligno was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Boston Bruins on June 26. Hall had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 61 regular-season games and eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games last season.

Hall was on the left wing with center Connor Bedard, who the Blackhawks selected No. 1 at the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft in June. Ryan Donato was on the right wing. Tyler Johnson, who had been on the right wing with Bedard the past two days with Donato on the left, practiced with the second group on Saturday. -- Tracey Myers

Colorado Avalanche

Andrew Cogliano is hoping to be cleared to play for the Avalanche's season opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 11.

"We're targeting, for sure, that area, the first game I think," the forward said Friday. "Now, we're just checking all the boxes. We're going slow with it. We're making sure that everyone's confident when I come back, even though things are healed, and I got the full support of everyone here to do that."

Cogliano has been a non-contact participant at training camp after he suffered multiple fractures in his neck in Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference First Round.

"No surgery. I got lucky," he said. "If I think about things, all things worked out the right way because there were two fractures, and in some cases they have you wearing a brace for a long time. I wore it here and there, but I thought it did more hindering than good for me. So I ended up [not wearing] a brace, and I think that probably helped me just be where I am today, because I think if you wear a brace, your neck muscles don't respond well. So even though it was two fractures, I think, knock on wood, everything went the right way." -- Ryan Boulding