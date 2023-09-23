Latest News

Auston Matthews may get more time on Toronto penalty kill

Evgeni Malkin wants to play 3 more seasons in Pittsburgh

Connor Bedard Taylor Hall can be dangerous on line for Chicago

Training Camp Buzz New and Notes September 23

NHL Fantasy on Ice live mock draft show YouTube

nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

Wild honor North Stars with new alternate 78s uniforms

Los Angeles, Arizona players love AFL Football

Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala September 23

Coyotes' Logan Cooley puts on show at NHL Global Series

Australia makes most of NHL Global Series opportunity

Coyotes top Kings in Global Series preseason opener

NHL Global Series fan tour Melbourne

Calgary Flames 2023-24 season preview

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Carolina Hurricanes 2023-24 season preview

nhl fantasy hockey draft picks position spots pools

Nathan MacKinnon QMJHL number retired

Quick's new Rangers mask features team's famous goal song

Veteran goalie's son Carter came up with idea for repeating "Hey!" on backplate

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Jonathan Quick is finally in position to enjoy the New York Rangers goal song.

The veteran goalie, now a three-time Stanley Cup champion, twice with the Los Angeles Kings and last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, will have open ears at Madison Square Garden every time the arena strikes up "Slapshot," but the lion's share of the lyrics are printed right there on his goalie mask.

The Rangers showed off new buckets for Quick and Igor Shesterkin this week and the backplate of Quick's stood out as it simply reads "HEY!" five times in all capital letters.

"Slapshot," written by Garden music director Ray Castoldi and performed by the band Bad Apple goes heavy on the heys - there are 40 of them in the 97-second tune broken up into eight groups of five. In each group there are beats between the first two heys, then three straight, which must be what caught the attention of Quick's son, Carter.

"I let my kids do the backplate so that's what my son came up with," Quick said of the helmet. "He likes the goal song so that was his pick."

It won't be the first time Quick will be happy to hear a song littered with the word hey. The Kings goal song, "Power Ride" by Fred Coury, also uses the word with impunity.