Quick's new Rangers mask features team's famous goal song

Jonathan Quick is finally in position to enjoy the New York Rangers goal song.
The veteran goalie, now a three-time Stanley Cup champion, twice with the Los Angeles Kings and last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, will have open ears at Madison Square Garden every time the arena strikes up "Slapshot," but the lion's share of the lyrics are printed right there on his goalie mask.
The Rangers showed off new buckets for Quick and Igor Shesterkin this week and the backplate of Quick's stood out as it simply reads "HEY!" five times in all capital letters.