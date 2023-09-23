Quick's new Rangers mask features team's famous goal song

"Slapshot," written by Garden music director Ray Castoldi and performed by the band Bad Apple goes heavy on the heys - there are 40 of them in the 97-second tune broken up into eight groups of five. In each group there are beats between the first two heys, then three straight, which must be what caught the attention of Quick's son, Carter.

"I let my kids do the backplate so that's what my son came up with," Quick said of the helmet. "He likes the goal song so that was his pick."

(LINK: to an Instagram post where Quick was interviewed)

It won't be the first time Quick will be happy to hear a song littered with the word hey. The Kings goal song, "Power Ride" by Fred Coury, also uses the word with impunity.