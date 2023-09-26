Training Camp Buzz: Edmundson remains out for Capitals, van Riemsdyk returns

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Washington Capitals

Joel Edmundson won't practice with the Capitals on Tuesday after sustaining an upper-body injury during an intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday.

The defenseman will meet with the Capitals medical staff Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

Washington acquired Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on July 1. Edmundson was hampered by a back injury last season but played in Montreal's final 22 games.

Trevor van Riemsdyk was able to practice Tuesday after the defenseman left in the third period of Washington's 4-3 shootout loss in its preseason opener against Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Van Riemsdyk went to the locker room and did not return after being hit in the right hand/wrist by a shot from Sabres forward Jordan Greenway. -- Tom Gulitti

Calgary Flames

Jakob Pelletier sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of a 5-3 preseason loss against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

There was no update available postgame.

"Doctors will do some stuff with him [Tuesday] and we'll have a better idea of what actually it is," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "We'll have to find out [Tuesday]. I don't really know the answer to that."

Pelletier, a forward, was hit into the boards by Kraken forward Marian Studenic at 19:53. Studenic was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct on the play.

"You feel bad for him," Flames alternate captain Mikael Backlund said. "We'll see how it goes. Hopefully he comes back here soon. I feel bad for him. Such a positive energy guy, great teammate, so it's really hard to see him leave the game early on."

Pelletier had one assist and two blocked shots in 7:17 of ice time in his preseason debut. -- Aaron Vickers

Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Couturier played his first game in more than 20 months when the Flyers opened their preseason against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

The forward was minus-1 and won 10 of 18 face-offs in 18:05 of ice time in the Flyers' 6-0 loss. It was Couturier's first game since Dec. 18, 2021; he's had back surgery twice since then.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a while," Couturier said before the game Monday. "All summer I've been thinking about it and now I'm here. I'm just excited to get warmups going and get that first shift out of the way, just play hockey. I think that's what I miss most."

Couturier is a two-time 30-goal scorer who won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL in 2019-20. He's expected to center Philadelphia's top line and play on the top power-play and penalty-killing units this season.

Cam Atkinson also will return for 2023-24 after the forward missed last season because of a herniated disk in his neck.

Forward Travis Konecny did not practice for the second straight day.

"He's just banged up a little bit," coach John Tortorella said Sunday. " ... It's a body injury."

The Flyers will have a day off Tuesday, giving Konecny another day to recover. -- Adam Kimelman

New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad is not expected to play for the Rangers in their preseason opener against the New York Islanders on Tuesday after sustaining an upper-body injury on Sunday.

The center practiced in a no-contact jersey Monday after leaving the ice with the injury during a scrimmage Sunday.

"We will be 100 percent careful with that," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Monday. "It was good to see him out there today. I think anytime a player gets back out on the ice with your group, that's a good thing."