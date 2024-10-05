NHL Buzz: Labanc signs 1-year contract with Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kevin Labanc signed a one-year, $775,000 contact with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 28-year-old forward, who was on a professional tryout contract with the New Jersey Devils, leads all players in goals during the preseason with six in four games.

Labanc had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 46 games with the San Jose Sharks last season. Selected by San Jose in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 2014 NHL Draft, he has 225 points (82 goals, 143 assists) in 478 regular-season games and 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Kevin Labanc has been a productive offensive player in this league for several years," Columbus general manager Don Waddell said. "He has an excellent shot and playmaking ability and given his character we believe he will fit in very well with our group."

The Blue Jackets concluded their preseason with a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and open the regular season at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.