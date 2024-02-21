NHL Trade Buzz: Maple Leafs loan Woll to AHL for conditioning

Sustained lower-body injury Dec. 7; Devils, who could also be in market for goalie, recall Poulter

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 16 days remaining until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 8). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs assigned goalie Joseph Woll to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Wednesday.

Woll is recovering from a lower-body injury he sustained Dec. 7, when he was helped off the ice in the third period of a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators.

How he looks could affect whether the Maple Leafs seek a goalie before the Deadline.

The 25-year-old is 8-5-1 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 15 games (13 starts) this season.

Woll went 1-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. He started two games against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round; with Toronto trailing the best-of-7 series 3-0, he started Game 4 and made 24 saves in a 2-1 win on the road, then made 40 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils, who could be in the market for a goalie, recalled goalie Isaac Poulter from Utica of the AHL and assigned goalie Akira Schmid.

Poulter, 22, is 14-7-1 with a 2.70 GAA, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts in 24 games for Utica this season. He has never played in the NHL.

Schmid, 23, is 5-7-1 with a 3.26 GAA and .893 save percentage in 15 games (13 starts) for the Devils this season. He went 4-4 with a 2.35 GAA, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts in the playoffs last season.

