NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey each day to day for Rangers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey each are day to day for the Rangers because of a lower-body injury.

The forwards did not practice Wednesday after playing in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Panarin had an assist; Vesey had one shot on goal in 14:05.

New York next plays at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG2).

Also on Wednesday, Jonny Brodzinski signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract ($787,500 average annual value).

The 30-year-old forward has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 37 games this season and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has won 53.4 percent of face-offs (118-of-221).

In four seasons with the Rangers, he has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 81 regular season games.

Washington Capitals

Nic Dowd is day to day with an upper-body injury and won't travel with the Capitals on a two-game road trip that begins against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).

The center left a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday after the first period.

Dowd has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 45 games this season. He is a key contributor on the penalty kill and in the face-off circle.

"We'll look to quite a few guys [in Dowd's absence]," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Wednesday. "It'll be some more responsibilities penalty-kill wise for (Aliaksei) Protas, [Connor McMichael], even probably mix [T.J. Oshie] in if one of those guys takes a penalty. And then the middle, it's something I've had in the back of my mind is getting a good solid look at Protas in the middle, seeing what that looks like."

Washington recalled forward Pierrick Dube from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. He has 34 points (24 goals, 10 assists) in 50 AHL games this season.

"He's having a fantastic year," Carbery said. "First year in the organization. Got familiar with him in training camp and exhibition. He went down there and obviously has done a tremendous job. One of the top goal scorers in the AHL and [we] felt like he has earned the opportunity for this call-up." -- Harvey Valentine