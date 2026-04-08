NHL teams, players look to hit right chord with victory song

The Oilers still have a familiar song, “La Bamba,” in their postgame playlist for a much different reason. Originally performed by Ritchie Valens (the Oilers play the Los Lobos version), “La Bamba” became the Oilers’ go-to song in the 2021-22 season in honor of their late dressing room attendant Joey Moss. It was the favorite song of Moss, who died in 2020. The song also has a special connection to Ben Stetler, the Oilers superfan who encouraged Edmonton to “Play La Bamba, baby” after each win during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ben passed away on Aug. 9, 2022, at age 6 after battling glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

NHL.com talked to various teams around the League about their postgame win songs and organized our own little playlist. Feel free to read these with your inner Kasey Kasem voice.

Boston Bruins: "Hands Up" by Ottawan

Credit Nikita Zadorov for picking this 1980s disco song, and per Bruins PR, it's David Pastrnak approved. The Bruins were looking for a European-style dance/celebration song. This one fit the bill and became the first song in the postgame win playlist. "That's Life" by Frank Sinatra is also in the rotation.

Calgary Flames: "Ring of Fire (remix)" by Wuki

Not surprisingly, Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" has been the Flames' home-game staple for a while but they decided to go with this remix version for any location this season.

"You can't go wrong with (Cash). He's a legend and it's a classic. (The remix) is new this year," former Flames forward Nazem Kadri said prior to his trade to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6.

"I think it takes maybe some time to figure out what that song is and I know a lot of hockey players are somewhat superstitious. If we're losing the song goes away, if you're winning it stays."

Chicago Blackhawks: "I Love This Bar" by Toby Keith

This came out of a collaboration, with Sam Lafferty and strength and conditioning coach Juan Gonzalez selecting this one.

"It's just kind of a catchy, feel-good kind of tune," the forward said. "I like a little bit of everything, but I definitely enjoy country. Hopefully we hear it more down the stretch."

Colorado Avalanche: "The Fate of Ophelia" by Taylor Swift

Forward Brock Nelson said on the Avalanche podcast that they played another song previously, but forward Parker Kelly chose this one once Swift's album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was released in October.

Columbus Blue Jackets: "Gin and Juice" by Snoop Dogg and "Mundian to Bach Ke (Beware of the Boys) by Panjabi MC

Much like the Oilers, the Blue Jackets made a change.

They played "Gin and Juice" through the early part of the season, when wins weren't coming too often. Forward Mathieu Olivier said they then switched to the "Mundian" song, which was originally released by Panjabi MC in 1998 and remixed by Jay-Z in 2003, after defeating the Utah Mammoth 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 11. Olivier said the Blue Jackets were 0-3-0 on a four-game trip heading into that win vs. Utah. Considering how well they've done since the change was a good idea. Sorry, Snoop.

Florida Panthers: "Freed from Desire" by Gala

A.J. Greer latched onto this 1996 Eurodance song after hearing it at a soccer game.

‘'It was just a general consensus that it was a good win song. We had it last year, so, we kept it going," the forward said. "I first heard it when I was in England. I went to a Brighton soccer game against Manchester United, and that's their win song. It seemed to just get everyone fired up. Then, I got here, and the captains decided on it."

Los Angeles Kings: "Glory Days" by Bruce Springsteen

The Kings don't have a tried-and-true postgame win song, but defenseman Joel Edmundson, who has become the Kings' DJ this season, went on a Springsteen kick for part of the season. This standard by The Boss was his choice for a while.

New Jersey Devils: "Murder on the Dancefloor" by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Admission: Hearing this early 2000s groove coming from the visiting locker room when the Devils were in Chicago was the inspiration for this story.

As for the Devils' inspiration, Paul Cotter said it was quite the selection process.

"We put up the top five songs, win songs, played them, and some of the guys liked a couple of them. This was during the preseason when we were trying to figure it out. And then Game 1 and after winning a few, there were all different songs we used, it was just whoever threw on the first one," the forward said.

"I think Timo (Meier) was like, 'Give me the iPad' and he put (‘Murder on the Dancefloor') on and it was a meaningful game, whatever it was and we liked it."