NHL teams, players look to hit right chord with victory song

New York Islanders: "Joy" by Jesse Mac Cormack
Former Islanders coach Patrick Roy constantly preached joy, and this song was chosen to exemplify that by forward Kyle MacLean, who also played it at Bridgeport, the Islanders' AHL affiliate.
"It's fitting for a few of the themes of our season," Islanders forward Anders Lee said. "(Kyle) found it and it's perfect for us. It's got a good little beat, it's fun and it's one of those songs that, it's not overplayed anywhere. It definitely feels like it's ours. It's a tough thing to pick, and winning helps make it even better."
We'll see if the song changes now that Roy has been replaced by Peter DeBoer.
San Jose Sharks: "Let's Go" by Will.i.am
This party song one came about randomly, courtesy of veteran forward Ryan Reaves.
"I think I was hurt and we won and I just threw a song on, the boys were jamming to it, so that's how it came about," he said. "I mean, sometimes you throw on a song. A lot of times you're out with the boys at someone's house or a bar or whatever, a song comes on, the boys jam, something happens where that kind of sticks," he said. "This one, I think we played a couple that night and the boys enjoyed that one, so that was it."
Seattle Kraken: "Some kind of Wonderful" by Grand Funk Railroad
Defenseman Brandon Montour, aka the Kraken's DJ, gave teammates a few ideas for their song before choosing this one.
"I think you've always got to go classic, some kind of a song that everyone can kind of bump their head to. I don't know how many younger guys or Europeans even know that song, but it's a classy song. The staff enjoy it. I probably ended up with three, four songs, and then I kind of gathered around the EQ's, the med staff, and we kind of decided on that one."
There are a few others in the playlist for Montour, whose bobblehead, which came out when the Kraken played the Washington Capitals on Jan. 27, depicted him in full DJ mode.
"I enjoy picking music, changing music, putting new songs on," he said. "(Defenseman Ryker Evans) helps as well, him and (defenseman Josh Mahura), so we've got a good group here that enjoy what we're playing."
St. Louis Blues: "No Broke Boys" by Tinashe
Forward Jordan Kyrou said it was a group decision to go with this recent R&B release after the Blues "just threw on some songs and did like a little vote. It just fires you up after a game, after a big win."
Utah Mammoth: "Beer for my Horses" by Toby Keith featuring Willie Nelson
Dylan Guenther said the postgame win song isn't a huge deal for the Mammoth, but the forward said, "I've been hearing that one a lot recently, so I think that's our win song."
Vancouver Canucks: "Mama Laudaaa" by Almklausi and Specktakel
It's been a tough season for the Canucks, but when they have had success, they've celebrated with this song from the German entertainer and digital creator, respectively.
Playing it is also a way for the Canucks to improve the mood as they continue to rebuild.
"Small things like that, start building and start finding the positives," defenseman Marcus Pettersson said. "Losing is not fun so try to find something that for sure can be a building block. It's a silly thing, but it's something that if we try to find positives in every little thing, but at the same time we're honest with ourselves, I think it's going to be fine.
"We've got a young team, a lot of guys going through it for the first time and we just said to ourselves, 'Start building something here and it starts now, right? We don't go around waiting. We work hard every day, and we have fun working hard. It's supposed to be a fun game and not so threatening, maybe sometimes. So, I think that's a big part, the work ethic that we put in day in and day out, it starts there."
Washington Capitals: "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars
The Capitals didn't have one for the early part of the season but started playing Mars' song following wins after forward Ryan Leonard sang it at their rookie dinner.
"It was fantastic," defenseman Rasmus Sandin said. "He had a great performance for us. It was in the beginning of the year. I can't really remember (when), but he had a great performance for us."
Other team song choices
Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators: "Live is Life" by Opus
If you grew up in the 1980s, you remember this one with the steady beat and rhythmic hand clapping.
Carolina Hurricanes: "Hard Knocks" by Jon Pardi
A great, upbeat country song off Pardi's latest album.
Dallas Stars: "Freed from Desire" by Gala
The Stars and Panthers thought alike on this one.
Montreal Canadiens: "Down Under" by Men at Work
This classic, penned by the fabulous Aussie singer/songwriter Colin Hay, had the Canadiens hopping after a win at Madison Square Garden last week.
New York Rangers: "New York" ft. Fat Joe, Jadakiss
There are a whole lot of great songs about the Big Apple, and this Rangers selection is one of them.
Toronto Maple Leafs: "Come On, Eileen" by Dexy's Midnight Runners
Cue the fiddles on another ‘80s classic.