NHL STREET to showcase gameplay at Stadium Series

American Dream Mall adjacent to home of Giants, Jets will host ball hockey experience

StadiumSeriesNHLSTREET_Header
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that NHL STREET will ‘take it to the street’ this weekend at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, with activations taking place at MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Giants, and American Dream Mall.

Launched last February, NHL STREET is a premier ball hockey experience that is designed to provide kids ages 6 to 16 and their families with the best of what youth sports can be: having fun, staying active, making friends and creating great memories. NHL STREET brings new style, energy and game play to the sport, offering families an affordable, neighborhood-based model that gives kids across North America an opportunity to learn and play hockey. With a commitment to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports, RCX Sports, the leader in organizing youth sports experiences, will be activating the weekend’s experiences.

More than 500 kids are expected to pick up a stick for a game or skills contest during this weekend’s free NHL STREET experience at American Dream Mall on Saturday and Sunday, including youth hockey community groups that will be part of the on-field entertainment.

As the Official Sub Sandwich of the NHL, Jersey Mike’s Subs has signed on as the first U.S. partner of NHL STREET. Jersey Mike’s has a long tradition of supporting youth and community initiatives as well as hosting programming within the school environment. This weekend, Jersey Mike’s will be providing 200 tickets to Saturday’s game for eligible NHL STREET participants.

NHLStreetRinks_AnnounceSlide_wTags

Additionally, NHL STREET will have an on-field presence during both 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series games, with youth from all four NHL Club markets showcasing their skills on ancillary NHL STREET rinks during pre-game and at intermissions. The following groups will be in attendance:

  • New Jersey Devils: Jersey Girls Hockey ClubHockey in New Jersey
  • New York Islanders: 43 Oak FoundationIslanders Learn-to-Play
  • New York Rangers: Girls Hockey LeagueRangers Rookie League & Learn-to-Play
  • Philadelphia Flyers: Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education

Local street and studio artists – Dek,* EstemeMinus 1* and MustArt – collaborated with the NHL to create the NHL STREET rink designs that occupy the field at MetLife Stadium.

2024 NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NHL STADIUM SERIES – NHL STREET ACTIVATIONS:

Saturday, Feb. 17

1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

American Dream Mall

NHL STREET public clinics & gameplay

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium

Local organizations will be playing on the NHL STREET rinks during pre-game and at intermissions.

Sunday, Feb. 18

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET

American Dream Mall

NHL STREET public clinics & gameplay

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium

Local organizations will be playing on the NHL STREET rinks during pre-game and at intermissions.

NHL STREET RESOURCES:

NHL STREET is committed to bringing programming throughout North America. Parents, athletes and community leaders looking to either start a league or register to play in an existing program can find more information on NHL STREET’s official website and at @NHLSTREET on Instagram.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Grubauer could start for Kraken for 1st time in 2 months

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 13

NHL On Tap: Marchand set to play 1,000th NHL game with Bruins

Boldy's 3 points help Wild edge Golden Knights

Golden Knights celebrate Pietrangelo's 1,000th NHL game

Coaches have to keep teams focused, adjust on fly ahead of Trade Deadline

Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

Lyon talks childhood, working way through minors in Q&A with NHL.com

Laughton, Flyers rally past Coyotes for 4th straight win

Jack Hughes has 2 points, Devils defeat Kraken

Shesterkin makes 30 saves, Rangers shut out Flames for 5th straight victory

Marchessault scores funky goal off lucky bounce to put Golden Knights ahead

NHL Buzz: Woll returns to Maple Leafs practice after ankle sprain

Lil Jon wears Golden Knights Stanley Cup ring during Super Bowl halftime show

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Women in Hockey: Blair Listino