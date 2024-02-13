NHL STREET to showcase gameplay at Stadium Series

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that NHL STREET will ‘take it to the street’ this weekend at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, with activations taking place at MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Giants, and American Dream Mall.

Launched last February, NHL STREET is a premier ball hockey experience that is designed to provide kids ages 6 to 16 and their families with the best of what youth sports can be: having fun, staying active, making friends and creating great memories. NHL STREET brings new style, energy and game play to the sport, offering families an affordable, neighborhood-based model that gives kids across North America an opportunity to learn and play hockey. With a commitment to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports, RCX Sports, the leader in organizing youth sports experiences, will be activating the weekend’s experiences.

More than 500 kids are expected to pick up a stick for a game or skills contest during this weekend’s free NHL STREET experience at American Dream Mall on Saturday and Sunday, including youth hockey community groups that will be part of the on-field entertainment.

As the Official Sub Sandwich of the NHL, Jersey Mike’s Subs has signed on as the first U.S. partner of NHL STREET. Jersey Mike’s has a long tradition of supporting youth and community initiatives as well as hosting programming within the school environment. This weekend, Jersey Mike’s will be providing 200 tickets to Saturday’s game for eligible NHL STREET participants.