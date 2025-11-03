NHL Status Report: Hughes to return for Canucks against Predators

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) is going to miss “an extended period of time,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Monday. The center returned from injury for three games but was injured in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. Dubois, who does not have a point in six games this season, missed a 4-3 shootout loss at Buffalo on Saturday, which was the Capitals’ fourth straight defeat (0-3-1). Carbery said it is still being determined whether Dubois will need to have surgery. “It’s a huge hole,” the coach said. “… [He was] one of our most valuable players [last season] and most important players on our roster. So, I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat it and say that you can replace him at this point in year, but you still can be a good hockey team and win a lot of hockey games with injuries.” … Rasmus Sandin (upper body) wore a regular jersey Monday and hopes to return Wednesday against the Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT); Carbery said the defenseman is “really, really close.” Sandin has missed the past five games and had been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … Ethen Frank (upper body) practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday; the forward has missed the past two games.