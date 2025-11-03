Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hughes to return for Canucks against Predators
Nylander back for Maple Leafs; Dubois out ‘extended period of time’ for Capitals
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes will return against the Nashville Predators on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP). The Canucks captain and No. 1 defenseman has missed four games with a lower-body injury, but he joined Vancouver for practice in Nashville on Sunday. Hughes has seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games this season and leads the NHL in time on ice per game (26:38). “It’s great,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said. “… It’s been no secret what’s being going on with our team, and we’re getting through it. We’re getting better through the process.”
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander will return from a lower-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT). The forward, who missed the past two games and three of four, is tied for second on the Maple Leafs with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in nine games. Nylander participated in the morning skate on the second line with left wing Easton Cowan and center John Tavares. … Steven Lorentz (upper body) also skated Monday, but the forward will miss his second straight game. He could return Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth.
Washington Capitals
Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) is going to miss “an extended period of time,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Monday. The center returned from injury for three games but was injured in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. Dubois, who does not have a point in six games this season, missed a 4-3 shootout loss at Buffalo on Saturday, which was the Capitals’ fourth straight defeat (0-3-1). Carbery said it is still being determined whether Dubois will need to have surgery. “It’s a huge hole,” the coach said. “… [He was] one of our most valuable players [last season] and most important players on our roster. So, I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat it and say that you can replace him at this point in year, but you still can be a good hockey team and win a lot of hockey games with injuries.” … Rasmus Sandin (upper body) wore a regular jersey Monday and hopes to return Wednesday against the Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT); Carbery said the defenseman is “really, really close.” Sandin has missed the past five games and had been practicing in a noncontact jersey. … Ethen Frank (upper body) practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday; the forward has missed the past two games.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas (upper body) participated in the morning skate Monday and will return against the Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW). The Blues’ top center, who missed four games, skated between left wing Pavel Buchnevich and right wing Jimmy Snuggerud. “He gave [the green light to play Sunday] after he skated,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “When we were on the road, he was skating. You get your No. 1 center back, so it's a big boost.” Thomas was injured in the third period of a 6-4 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25. He has six points (one goal, five assists) in eight games for St. Louis, which has lost seven straight (0-5-2).
New York Rangers
Vincent Trocheck practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday for the first time since the center sustained an upper-body injury in the Rangers’ second game of the season, a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. Trocheck remains on long-term injured reserve and will not play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1). “The fact that he joined the group today suggests that he's getting closer,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's great that he's out there with the group, but I think it helps the whole team overall. He's such a big part of this team in so many ways, both on the ice and off the ice." … Urho Vaakanainen (lower body) did not practice; the defenseman is day to day after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Carolina Hurricanes
K'Andre Miller (lower body) will miss his sixth straight game Tuesday against the Rangers (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1), but Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he doesn’t expect the defenseman to be out much longer. Miller has four points (two goals, two assists) in six games and hasn’t played since Oct. 20.
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm is week to week with a lower-body injury, Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Monday. The center was helped off the ice after a collision with Jordan Greenway in a 4-3 overtime win against the Sabres on Thursday. … Jordan Harris will be out two months after having a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 27.
Philadelphia Flyers
Tyson Foerster was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 1; the forward sustained a lower-body injury blocking a shot in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Flyers recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP).
Nashville Predators
Cole Smith will not play against the Canucks on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP); the forward sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday and will be out 3-6 weeks. … Defenseman Roman Josi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve; the Predators captain hasn't played since Oct. 23.
Buffalo Sabres
Jason Zucker (illness) and Jiri Kulich (undisclosed) are doubtful to play against the Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B). The forwards did not practice Monday. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Kulich is dealing with an issue that limited him to one shift in the third period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Capitals on Saturday.