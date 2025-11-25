NHL Status Report: Matthews could return for Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Cernak (undisclosed) is going to miss "significant" time, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before their 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. The defenseman, who is week to week, had an assist in 23:24 of ice time in a 5-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He has four assists in 19 games this season. … Cooper also said Brayden Point, who did not play Monday, is "dicey" to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN360). The forward left the game on Saturday late in the second period and returned for one shift early in the third before exiting