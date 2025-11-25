NHL Status Report: Matthews could return for Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Quick placed on injured reserve for Rangers; Norris nearing return for Sabres

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Nicolas Roy each will accompany the Maple Leafs on their five-game road trip and could return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360). Each of the three forwards practiced for a second straight day Wednesday. Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain, has missed the past five games because of a lower-body injury. Knies (lower body) and Roy (upper body) have missed the past three. … "It's good that they were out there and finished practice and went through all the drills," coach Craig Berube said. "So yes, that's where they're at. So that means yes, maybe tomorrow."

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski could play for the Blue Jackets against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360), after leaving their previous game with an upper-body injury. The defenseman left late in the second period of a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday and will skate Wednesday morning before a decision is made. He has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 23 games this season and is second in the NHL in ice time per game (26:26). … Forwards Kirill Marchenko (upper body) and Mathieu Olivier (upper body) will be evaluated Tuesday. Marchenko was injured at the morning skate on Monday and did not play; Oliver was injured in the first period.

New York Rangers

Jonathan Quick was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. The goalie last played on Saturday, making 37 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth. He didn't dress for the Rangers in a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, but skated on his own Tuesday. Conor Garland, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League, was the backup on Monday. … Forward J.T. Miller and defenseman Will Borgen, each out with upper-body injuries, skated in noncontact jerseys. Miller missed his second straight game on Monday and Borgen has missed four in a row. The Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2).

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will not play against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Victory+), but could return Saturday. The forward, who has missed eight games, practiced on Monday for the first time since sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 9-1 loss to the Avalanche on Nov. 8. "We hope to get him in by this week," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday. Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season. … Knoblauch also said Kasperi Kapanen could return from a lower-body injury against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The forward was injured during a 4-2 loss at Detroit on Oct. 19.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris could return for the Sabres this weekend, coach Lindy Ruff said on Tuesday. The forward took line rushes and was on the first power-play unit at practice. He has missed 20 games since he sustained an upper-body injury in the Sabres first game of the season but will not play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B). "Not quite ready yet," Ruff said. "I wouldn't rule [a return this weekend] out."

Vancouver Canucks

Kevin Lankinen will not travel with the Canucks on their four-game road trip due to personal reasons, which begins at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP). The goalie is 4-7-2 with a 3.63 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in 13 games (12 starts) this season. Vancouver, which is also without Thatcher Demko due to a lower-body injury, recalled Jiri Patera from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Cernak (undisclosed) is going to miss "significant" time, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before their 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. The defenseman, who is week to week, had an assist in 23:24 of ice time in a 5-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He has four assists in 19 games this season. … Cooper also said Brayden Point, who did not play Monday, is "dicey" to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN360). The forward left the game on Saturday late in the second period and returned for one shift early in the third before exiting

