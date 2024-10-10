NHL Saturday, NHL Sunday to be available internationally in more than 30 countries

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League and its international media partners will once again bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe for the seventh straight year. During the 2024-25 season, a record 46 NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal and NHL Sunday presented by Fastenal games will be delivered to fans in more than 30 countries and territories, starting on October 12 when Anze Kopitar and the LA Kings face off against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins in Boston. The full broadcast schedule is available here.

Victor Hedman , Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning travel north to Canada to face Tim Stutzle and the Ottawa Senators backstopped by Linus Ullmark on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres host the Utah Hockey Club at home on Saturday, Dec. 7, for Utah's NHL Saturday

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins visit the Sunshine State to face off against Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 11, kicking off an active day in the NHL featuring 15 games.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers challenge Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23.

William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday, March 2.

A metropolitan division rivalry headlines Saturday, April 5 when Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers take on Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils in the Garden State.

The NHL’s language counterparts to NHL.com in Czech, Finnish, French, German, Slovak, Swedish and Spanish offer daily game summaries, video highlights, player interviews and feature stories. In addition, NHL Social drives fan engagement on Instagram in English via @nhleurope and @nhlaus, and in German (@NHLde), Swiss German (@NHLSchweiz), Swedish (@NHLSverige), Czech (@NHLCesko), and Finnish (@NHLSuomi); on X in German (@NHLde), Czech (@NHLcz), Finnish (@NHL_fi) and Swedish (@NHLsv); on WhatsApp Channels in German (@NHLDeutschland), Czech (@NHLCesko) and Finnish (@NHLSuomi); on TikTok via @nhleurope and @nhlaus and on Facebook via @NHL.