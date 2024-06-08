NHL salary cap will rise to $88 million next season

To increase by $4.5 million from this season; lower limit will be $65 million

NHL-Shield
By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The NHL salary cap will rise to $88 million next season, the League and the NHL Players’ Association announced Saturday.

That’s an increase of $4.5 million from the salary cap of $83.5 million this season. The cap has not risen more than $4 million season over season since it went up $4.5 million from $75 million in 2017-18 to $79.5 million in 2018-19.

It was $81.5 million from 2019-22 because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, then rose $1 million each of the past two seasons, increasing to $82.5 million for 2022-23.

The NHL and NHLPA also announced, per the NHL/NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, the lower limit per team for next season will be $65 million and the midpoint will be $76.5 million.

