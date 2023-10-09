Top NHL rookies to watch during 2023-24 season

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads a group of talented rookies hoping to make an impact when the 2023-24 season begins Oct. 10.

Not since Auston Matthews took the ice as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17 has there been more excitement surrounding a No. 1 pick beginning his NHL rookie season. Matthews won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year that season after recording 69 points (40 goals, 29 assists) in 82 games.

Here are 12 rookies to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):