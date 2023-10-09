Latest News

Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Smith fired up to ring in new start with Penguins

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Predators' McDonagh set for emotional return to Tampa

Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck sign 7-year deals with Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Matt Murray out 6-8 months after hip surgery 

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 9

NHL season will be dogfight beginning with opening night tripleheader

Color of Hockey: Barriga hopes 'Michigan' goal helps career

Bedard providing air of excitement in Chicago ahead of debut 

nhl fantasy hockey bold predictions 32 teams

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Top NHL rookies to watch during 2023-24 season

Blackhawks No. 1 pick Bedard, Sabres goalie Levi among those looking to make immediate impact

By Mike G. Morreale
By Mike G. Morreale

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads a group of talented rookies hoping to make an impact when the 2023-24 season begins Oct. 10.

Not since Auston Matthews took the ice as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17 has there been more excitement surrounding a No. 1 pick beginning his NHL rookie season. Matthews won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year that season after recording 69 points (40 goals, 29 assists) in 82 games.

Here are 12 rookies to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):

Connor Bedard, F, Chicago Blackhawks

No. 1 in 2023 NHL Draft

The 18-year-old (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.24) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season. He's already being talked about as the face of the future for the Blackhawks, who will enter this season without former captain Jonathan Toews and forward Patrick Kane for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

"Your dream and lifelong goal is to play in the NHL and be an impact player in the NHL, and that's what I want to do," Bedard said. "For me, it's just about training, going to camp and earning my spot on the team."

Get ready for Connor Bedard's debut Tuesday

Brandt Clarke, D, Los Angeles Kings

No. 8 in 2021 NHL Draft

Los Angeles needed a few prospects to step up on defense in training camp after trading defensemen Sean Walker to the Philadelphia Flyers and Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes. Last season, Clarke (6-2, 185), who can quarterback a power play, showed he is primed to do just that. The 20-year-old had two assists in nine games with the Kings, two points (one goal, one assist) in five games with Ontario of the American Hockey League, and 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 31 games with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Logan Cooley, F, Arizona Coyotes

No. 3 in 2022 NHL Draft

The top prospect in Arizona's pipeline is more than ready for the NHL spotlight. Cooley, 19, provided proof in a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2023 NHL Global Series in Australia on Sept. 23 when he came down the right side of the ice, got by Kings defenseman Andreas Englund as he spun around, snuck behind Jordan Spence and scored while falling down. Cooley led the NCAA in assists (38) and finished second in points (60) behind University of Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli (65). Cooley (5-10, 174) had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games to help the United States to a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

William Eklund, F, San Jose Sharks

No. 7 in 2021 NHL Draft

Eklund (5-11, 181), who turns 21 on Oct. 12, appears ready to play a big role after March 30 surgery to repair a torn labrum on his left shoulder. A dynamic offensive talent, Eklund had three points (two goals, one assist) in eight NHL games and 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with San Jose (AHL) last season.

Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets

No. 3 in 2023 NHL Draft

It'll be interesting to see how quickly Fantilli adjusts to the speed and physicality of the NHL. The 18-year-old certainly was able to make a seamless transition to NCAA hockey, becoming the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as the best NCAA men's ice hockey player after getting 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) in 36 games in 2022-23. Fantilli (6-2, 195) helped Canada win the 2023 WJC and 2023 IIHF World Championship. The Blue Jackets signed him to a three-year, entry level contract July 1 and expect him to eventually be their No. 1 center, possibly this season.

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils

No. 4 in 2021 NHL Draft

The expectations are high for Hughes, 20, brother of Devils center Jack Hughes. Capable of playing either the left or right point, he could become the first defenseman to win the Calder Trophy since Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) in 2019-20. Hughes (6-2, 184) had 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) in two seasons (80 games) at the University of Michigan before signing his three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on April 8. He impressed with two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games and two assists in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with New Jersey last season.

Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

No. 57 in 2021 NHL Draft

Knies spent the summer training in Arizona with Auston Matthews and will spend this season living with John Tavares and his family. The 20-year-old (6-2, 210) is expected to earn a spot among the two top offensive lines and alongside either Matthews or Tavares. He signed with Toronto after his second season at the University of Minnesota, where he had 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 40 games. "He's shown he's a guy who can play and be a difference-maker," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Jiri Kulich, F, Buffalo Sabres

No. 28 in 2022 NHL Draft

Kulich (5-11, 172), a dynamic skater, made his North American debut last season, recording 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 62 games with Rochester (AHL). The 19-year-old, the youngest regular player in the AHL last season, had 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 12 AHL playoff games to help the Amerks reach the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2004. Kulich won a silver medal with Czechia after getting nine points (seven goals, two assists) in seven games at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Devon Levi, G, Buffalo Sabres

No. 212 in 2020 NHL Draft (Florida Panthers)

Acquired by the Sabres in a trade with the Panthers on July 24, 2021, Levi (6-0, 184) led NCAA goalies in save percentage (.933) for the second straight season and won the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in men's college hockey with Northeastern in Hockey East. The 21-year-old went 17-12-5 with a 2.24 goals-against average with the Huskies and joined the Sabres near the end of last season (5-2-0; 2.94 GAA, .905 save percentage). "His athleticism's tremendous. His mindset's tremendous," general manager Kevyn Adams said. "No stage is too big for him. He thrives in this environment."

Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks

No. 10 in 2022 NHL Draft

Mintyukov (6-1, 195) is fantastic in transition and an offensive force on the opposing end. He was named the OHL defenseman of the year after leading at the position with 88 points (24 goals, 64 assists) in 69 games with Saginaw and Ottawa last season. The Ducks signed Mintyukov, 19, to a three-year, entry-level contract on July 16, 2022. He could begin the season in a third-pairing role with Anaheim or make his professional debut in San Diego (AHL).

Marco Rossi, F, Minnesota Wild

No. 9 in 2020 NHL Draft

Rossi (5-9, 182), has 104 points (34 goals, 70 assists) in 116 games (two seasons) with Iowa (AHL). He ranked third on the team with 35 assists, including 16 on the power-play, last season. Rossi, 22, played 19 NHL games last season, had one assist and averaged 12:31 of ice time. There's nothing left for him to prove in the AHL, but it remains to be seen the type of impact he can have at the next level.

Shane Wright, F, Seattle Kraken

No. 4 in 2022 NHL Draft

Wright (6-0, 192) finished last season with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 24 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs for Coachella Valley (AHL), which lost to Hershey 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. The 19-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games with the Kraken last season. If the right-handed shot doesn't make the NHL, he must return to the OHL under the agreement with the Canadian Hockey League, unless Seattle can get an exception for him to play in the AHL.