Sept. 25: NHL Preseason Roundup

Tampa Bay's Geekie scores 2 goals, game-winner with 2 seconds left in win against Florida; teams combine for 9 goals in 3rd period

Conor Geekie had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner on the power play with two seconds left in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied with three late goals to defeat the Florida Panthers 8-7 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

Trailing 7-5, Tampa Bay scored three times in the final 5:21. Maxim Groshev cut it to 7-6 at 14:39, and Dylan Duke tied it 7-7 at 17:13.

Darren Raddysh had two goals and two assists, Duke had a goal and an assist, and Jayden Dureau had two assists for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson made 19 saves.

Jesper Boqvist had a goal and two assists, Ryan McAllister and Sandis Vilmanis each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Patrick Giles each had two assists for the Panthers. Chris Driedger made 12 saves on 15 shots through two periods before being replaced by Kenneth Appleby (10 saves).

Each Boqvist brother was making his Florida debut.

Zac Dalpe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:40 of the first period, and A.J. Greer made it 2-0 at 4:35.

Raddysh made it 2-1 at 7:14 before Tobie Paquette-Bisson tied it 2-2 at 19:37.

Raddysh’s power-play goal put Tampa Bay in front 3-2 at 9:50 of the second period, but Vilmanis tied it 3-3 on the power play at 11:57.

Geekie scored a short-handed goal 5:06 into the third period for a 4-3 Tampa Bay lead before Jesper Boqvist tied it 4-4 at 5:34 with a rebound on the power play.

Niko Huuhtanen put the Lightning back in front 5-4 at 7:01. Wilmer Skoog answered to tie it 5-5 at 8:17, scoring with a high backhand from low in the right face-off circle.

Tobias Bjornfot gave the Panthers a 6-5 lead at 9:41, and McAllister pushed it to 7-5 at 12:37 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Capitals 5, Devils 3: The Washington Capitals scored three goals in the final 5:32 of the second period in a win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Dylan Strome and Brandon Duhaime each had two goals and John Carlson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (1-2-0). Nic Dowd had two assists. Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

Carlson was making his preseason debut for the Capitals, as were Alex Ovechkin and offseason acquisition Jakob Chychrun.

Brenden Dillon, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey (0-3-0). Jacob Markstrom had 22 saves.

Hughes made his preseason debut for New Jersey after shoulder surgery ended his 2023-24 season with four games remaining.

Dillon gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 14:37 of the first period with a slap shot from just inside the blue line.

Carlson tied the game at 14:28 of the second period, slicing toward the net to take a return pass from Jakub Vrana and make it a 1-1 game.

Strome's breakaway goal gave Washington the lead at 18:33 and Duhaime scored 37 seconds later to put the Capitals up 3-1. Strome's second goal of the game made it 4-1 at 13:47 of the third period.

Hischier scored on a redirect of a Dillon shot at 15:00 to cut it to 4-2 and Hughes followed at 17:03 to get New Jersey within a goal.

Duhaime's empty net goal finished the scoring at 19:20.

Recap: Capitals @ Devils 9.25.24

Blue Jackets 3, Blues 0: Denton Mateychuk scored for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their win against the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The No. 12 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Mateychuk gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 18:59 of the first period on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Kirill Marchenko scored, and Sean Kuraly had two assists for Columbus (1-1-0). Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves in two periods before being replaced by Zach Sawchenko, who made 12 saves.

Joel Hofer started and stopped 26 of 28 shots in two periods for the Blues (0-3-0). Colten Ellis made 12 saves in relief.

Marchenko extended it to 2-0 at 15:59 of the second period, burying a rebound near the right post.

Johnson scored into an empty net with 40 seconds remaining for the 3-0 final.

James van Riemsdyk had four shots on goal in 15:26 of ice time in his Blue Jackets debut. The 35-year-old signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Columbus on Sept. 15.

Jets 6, Oilers 1: Neal Pionk had a goal and three assists for the Winnipeg Jets in their win against the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Brad Lambert and Colin Miller each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (1-2-0). Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves.

Connor Brown scored for the Oilers (1-3-0). Stuart Skinner started and allowed four goals on 27 shots in two periods. Collin Delia made eight saves in relief.

Nikolaj Ehlers gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 7:49 of the first period, finishing on a give-and-go with Vladislav Namestnikov on the rush.

Kyle Connor made it 2-0 at 4:14 of the second period after going forehand-backhand on a breakaway.

Miller extended it to 3-0 at 11:08 with a wrist shot near the left circle on the power play. Pionk pushed it to 4-0 at 16:30, scoring on a backhand.

Lambert, the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made it 5-0 at 1:13 of the third period with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Adam Lowry’s short-handed goal extended it to 6-0 at 11:56 after he cut in front of Delia’s attempt to clear the puck in the left circle and scored on a wraparound.

Brown redirected Noel Hoefenmayer’s shot near the blue line at 16:32 to cut it to 6-1.

Recap: Oilers @ Jets 9.25.24

Stars 5, Wild 2: Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen each scored in their first game of the preseason for the Dallas Stars in a win against the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Kyle McDonald, Mason Marchment and Mathias Emilio Pettersen also scored, and Logan Stankoven had two assists for the Stars (3-0-0). Jake Oettinger made 17 of 18 saves before he was replaced by Casey DeSmith, who allowed one goal on seven shots in the third period.

Jakub Lauko and Graeme Clarke scored for the Wild (1-1-0). Filip Gustavsson allowed four goals on 39 shots.

McDonald gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:49 of the first period. His cross-ice pass deflected off Wild forward Marco Rossi’s stick and looped into the net.

Heiskanen made it 2-0 at 8:36 with a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the left circle.

Lauko cut it to 2-1 at 5:02 of the second when he picked off a clearing attempt by Matt Duchene and scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

Marchment made it 3-1 at 16:14 with a snap shot from the right circle off a centering pass from Duchene.

Benn pushed it to 4-1 just 33 seconds into the third period when he put in a rebound at the top of the crease.

Clarke made it 4-2 at 14:23. He took a pass in the slot, spun around and beat DeSmith with a wrist shot.

Pettersen scored an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final with eight seconds left in the third.

Recap: Wild @ Stars 9.25.24

Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 2: Connor Bedard had an assist in his preseason debut for the Chicago Blackhawks in their loss to the Detroit Red Wings at United Center in Chicago.

It was the preseason opener for each team.

Lucas Raymond scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period on the power play for the Red Wings in his first game since signing an eight-year, $64.6 million contract ($8.075 million average annual value) on Sept. 16. Ville Husso made 15 saves on 17 shots through two periods before being replaced by Sebastian Cossa (10 saves).

Teuvo Teravainen and Craig Smith scored, and Petr Mrazek made 21 saves on 23 shots through two periods for the Blackhawks. Mitchell Weeks made four saves.

It was Teravainen’s first game for Chicago since signing as a free agent July 1; he played for the Blackhawks for three seasons from 2013-2016. Smith was making his Blackhawks debut.

Tyler Motte put Detroit ahead 1-0 at 1:10 of the first period, scoring at the left post off Austin Watson’s pass from the right wing.

Smith tied it 1-1 at 6:50 of the second period on the rush.

Teravainen gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 9:03. Bedard, the Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year last season, fed Teravainen with a cross-ice pass in the right face-off circle, where he scored with a no-look backhand.

After Jeff Petry tied it 2-2 at 18:38, Raymond made it 3-2 at 3:41 of the third with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Olli Maatta scored at 14:42 for the 4-2 final.

