Sept. 25: NHL Preseason Roundup

Conor Geekie had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner on the power play with two seconds left in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied with three late goals to defeat the Florida Panthers 8-7 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

Trailing 7-5, Tampa Bay scored three times in the final 5:21. Maxim Groshev cut it to 7-6 at 14:39, and Dylan Duke tied it 7-7 at 17:13.

Darren Raddysh had two goals and two assists, Duke had a goal and an assist, and Jayden Dureau had two assists for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson made 19 saves.

Jesper Boqvist had a goal and two assists, Ryan McAllister and Sandis Vilmanis each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Patrick Giles each had two assists for the Panthers. Chris Driedger made 12 saves on 15 shots through two periods before being replaced by Kenneth Appleby (10 saves).

Each Boqvist brother was making his Florida debut.

Zac Dalpe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:40 of the first period, and A.J. Greer made it 2-0 at 4:35.

Raddysh made it 2-1 at 7:14 before Tobie Paquette-Bisson tied it 2-2 at 19:37.

Raddysh’s power-play goal put Tampa Bay in front 3-2 at 9:50 of the second period, but Vilmanis tied it 3-3 on the power play at 11:57.

Geekie scored a short-handed goal 5:06 into the third period for a 4-3 Tampa Bay lead before Jesper Boqvist tied it 4-4 at 5:34 with a rebound on the power play.

Niko Huuhtanen put the Lightning back in front 5-4 at 7:01. Wilmer Skoog answered to tie it 5-5 at 8:17, scoring with a high backhand from low in the right face-off circle.

Tobias Bjornfot gave the Panthers a 6-5 lead at 9:41, and McAllister pushed it to 7-5 at 12:37 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.