Sept. 21: NHL Preseason Roundup

JJ Peterka scored a hat trick, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-3 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday in Lindy Ruff’s return as coach.

Ruff was hired for his second tenure to replace Don Granato on April 22. He's the winningest coach in Sabres history (571-432-84 with 78 ties in 1,165 regular-season games).

Henri Jokiharju had a goal and two assists for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.

Jesse Puljujarvi had a hat trick for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist allowed six goals on 24 shots; Filip Larsson made 18 saves in relief.

Each team was playing its first game of the preseason.

Puljujarvi gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead on the power play 1:08 into the first period.

Peterka tied it 1-1 for the Sabres at 3:25 on the power play.

Peterka scored again 46 seconds into the second period to make it 2-1 Sabres.

Owen Power gave the Sabres a 3-1 lead at 2:29. Jokiharju made it 4-1 Sabres at 3:29. Sam Lafferty made it 5-1 Sabres at 4:20.

Peterka completed his hat trick at 5:26 to make it 6-1.

Dylan Cozens made it 7-1 Sabres at 3:42 of the third period.

Puljujavri scored at at 8:33 and 8:52 to finish his hat trick for the 7-3 final.