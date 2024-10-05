Oct. 4: NHL Preseason Roundup

Mathew Barzal had a goal and four assists for the New York Islanders, who rallied with five straight goals to defeat the New York Rangers 5-2 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Friday.

It was the final preseason game for each team.

Bo Horvat scored twice, Anthony Duclair had a goal and two assists, and Maxim Tsyplakov had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (4-2-0). Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves.

Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, and K'Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers (4-2-0). Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 38 shots.

Jonny Brodzinski gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the first period.

Fox made it 2-0 at 8:54 with a shot from the top of the right circle.

Horvat cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 18:48, burying a one-timer from the slot. He then tied it 2-2 at 15:09 of the second period with another one-timer from the slot.

Tsyplakov scored his first goal of the preseason at 19:21 to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. He banked a shot in off Miller from behind the net for a power-play goal.

Barzal pushed it to 4-2 on a breakaway at 17:19 of the third period, and Duclair scored 27 seconds later for the 5-2 final.

The Rangers begin the regular season on Wednesday at Pittsburgh, and the Islanders open at home on Thursday against Utah.