Oct. 4: NHL Preseason Roundup

Barzal gets 5 points in Islanders' win; Gregor OT goal lifts Senators

Rangers at Islanders | 10/4/24 | Recap

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mathew Barzal had a goal and four assists for the New York Islanders, who rallied with five straight goals to defeat the New York Rangers 5-2 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Friday.

It was the final preseason game for each team.

Bo Horvat scored twice, Anthony Duclair had a goal and two assists, and Maxim Tsyplakov had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (4-2-0). Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves.

Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, and K'Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers (4-2-0). Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 38 shots.

Jonny Brodzinski gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the first period.

Fox made it 2-0 at 8:54 with a shot from the top of the right circle.

Horvat cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 18:48, burying a one-timer from the slot. He then tied it 2-2 at 15:09 of the second period with another one-timer from the slot.

Tsyplakov scored his first goal of the preseason at 19:21 to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. He banked a shot in off Miller from behind the net for a power-play goal.

Barzal pushed it to 4-2 on a breakaway at 17:19 of the third period, and Duclair scored 27 seconds later for the 5-2 final.

The Rangers begin the regular season on Wednesday at Pittsburgh, and the Islanders open at home on Thursday against Utah.

Senators 4, Red Wings 3 (OT): Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the game 19 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Gregor won it when he swept in a rebound in the crease after Alex Lyon made a pad save on his initial attempt in front. It was originally ruled no goal on the ice, but the officials overturned the call upon video review, determining that Gregor made contact with Lyon after the puck was already going into the net.

The Senators scored the final three goals of the game. Gregor pulled them to within 3-2 on the power play with 4:28 remaining in the third period, and Donovan Sebrango’s one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle tied it with 3:25 left, also on the man-advantage.

Ridly Greig and Carter Yakemchuk each had two assists, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for Ottawa (4-1-1).

Marco Kasper scored twice, and Olli Maatta had two assists for Detroit (3-2-2). Lyon made 23 saves.

Kasper gave the Red Wings a 2-0 first-period lead, scoring at 1:24 and 8:32.

Adam Gaudette cut it to 2-1 at 11:27 of the third, one-timing a loose puck at the right hash marks.

Vladimir Tarasenko restored the two-goal lead for the Red Wings at 15:08, making it 3-1. He took a pass off the left boards from J.T. Compher and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Detroit killed a seven-minute power play spanning the first and second periods. It began at 16:01 of the first when seven penalties were handed out, including four to Red Wings forward Austin Watson, who received a 10-minute game misconduct among them.

Watson is in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Senators at Red Wings | 10/4/24 | Recap

Penguins 7, Blue Jackets 3: Lars Eller had two goals and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh in the preseason finale for both teams.

The teams were playing the second of a home-and-home set; Pittsburgh won 3-1 at Columbus on Thursday.

Noel Acciari scored twice, and Rutger McGroarty and Jesse Puljujarvi each had a goal and two assists for the Penguins (4-3-0). Kris Letang had two assists, and Joel Blomqvist made 26 saves.

Mikael Pyyhtia, Cole Clayton and Kent Johnson scored, and Daniil Tarasov allowed seven goals on 25 shots for the Blue Jackets (4-4-0).

Pyyhtia gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period with a backhand through the five-hole, and Clayton extended it to 2-0 40 seconds later.

Acciari cut it to 2-1 at 6:27, and Rickard Rakell tied it 2-2 on the power play at 7:35 with a one-timer in the left circle off a Sidney Crosby pass.

Puljujarvi put Pittsburgh in front 3-2 at 5:54 of the second period, scoring on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Eller, and McGroarty’s one-timer from between the circles made it 4-2 11 seconds later.

Acciari scored on a breakaway for his second goal of the game, making it 5-2 at 11:36, before Johnson pulled Columbus to within 5-3 on a breakaway at 13:15.

Eller pushed the lead to 6-3 at 14:10 when his wrist shot from the left circle trickled in, then scored at 8:16 of the third period for the 7-3 final.

Pittsburgh opens the regular season at home against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Columbus begins its season at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Blue Jackets at Penguins | 10/4/24 | Recap

Hurricanes 2, Lightning 1 (OT): Shayne Gostisbehere's goal 1:57 into overtime gave the Carolina Hurricanes the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Martin Necas had two assists, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Carolina (3-1-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 16 saves.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 15 saves in 31:46 of ice time before being relieved by Jonas Johansson, who made 17 saves. Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay (2-3-1).

Kotkaniemi's redirect gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 5:26 of the second period.

Cirelli tied the game with a snap shot at 8:30.

Wild 6, Blackhawks 1: Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in their win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago.

Brock Faber, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin each had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for the Wild (4-2-0), who were playing their final game of the preseason. Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves.

Seth Jones scored, and Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 34 shots for the Blackhawks (0-4-1).

Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 7:01 of the first period.

Brodin scored just four seconds later to make it 2-0. Following a face-off win by Marat Khusnutdinov, Brodin skated to center ice and scored after catching Mrazek skating out of his net for an expected dump-in.

Jones cut it to 2-1 during a 4-on-4 at 18:51 of the second period, but Zuccarello responded with a power-play goal 35 seconds later to push the lead to 3-1.

Faber scored 13 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1.

Marcus Johansson made it 5-1 at 1:46, and Kirill Kaprizov tapped in a pass from Zuccarello at 7:26 to extend the lead to 6-1.

Wild at Blackhawks | 10/4/24 | Recap

Jets 3, Flames 2: Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was the final preseason game for each team.

Kyle Connor scored at 16:51 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie for the Jets (3-2-1).

Dan Vladar made 14 saves for the Flames (5-2-1).

Nino Niederreiter scored at 14:49 of the first period to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

Colin Miller made it 2-0 Jets at 15:57 of the second period.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored 1:04 into the third period to pull the Flames to within 2-1.

Mikael Backlund tied it 2-2 for the Flames at 4:27.

