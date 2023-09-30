Latest News

Hockeyville: ‘The time is now for women’s hockey’

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Players signed to PTO for NHL training camps 

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Training Camp Buzz: Jake Guentzel practices with Pittsburgh

Training Camp Buzz: Guentzel practices with Penguins for 1st time since surgery
Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Alex Ovechkin tutoring Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko

Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
NHL preseason roundup September 28

Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
New York Islanders 2023-24 season preview

Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Shesterkin positive new approach will help him, Rangers

‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
Minnesota Wild 2023-24 season preview

Wild season preview: playoffs not good enough
Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news and notes

Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
Vasilevskiy injury difficult for Lightning to overcome

Vasilevskiy injury will be difficult for Lightning to overcome
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Andrei Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks after back surgery

Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks for Lightning after back surgery

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators

Pastrnak gets 2 for Bruins; Johansson, Lightning shut out Hurricanes

Recap: Jets at Senators 9.29.23

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday.

Tarasenko, who signed a one-year contract with Ottawa on July 27, scored into an empty net at 19:22 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Claude Giroux and Roby Jarventie scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 15 saves on 16 shots for the Senators. Kevin Mandolese stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief after replacing Merilainen in the second period.

Jansen Harkins scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves for the Jets.

Harkins gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the second period, but Jarventie tied it 1-1 at 3:02.

Giroux put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 19:41, scoring off a steal.

Flyers 4, Bruins 3 (SO): David Pastrnak scored twice for the Boston Bruins in his preseason debut, a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden in Boston.

Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist, and Joel Farabee and Ryan Poehling scored for Philadelphia. Brink and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout. Samuel Ersson stopped eight of 10 shots in 28:59 before being replaced by Cal Petersen (16 saves).

Danton Heinen scored, and Linus Ullmark, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalie in the NHL, made 33 saves for Boston in his preseason debut.

Farabee put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 7:31 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left side off a Bruins turnover.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 on the power play at 12:46 before Poehling’s power-play goal put the Flyers back in front 2-1 at 17:27.

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 7:40 of the second period.

Heinen gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 15:00 before Brink tied it 3-3 at 4:07 of the third.

Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1: Ilya Samsonov saved all 17 shots he faced in his preseason debut, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Matthew Knies scored a short-handed goal, and Mikko Kokkonen also scored for the Maple Leafs. Keith Petruzzelli made seven saves on eight shots after replacing Samsonov to start the third period.

Josh Anderson scored, and Cayden Primeau made 24 saves for the Canadiens.

Knies gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 10:23 of the second period after Fraser Minten won the puck off Montreal defenseman Justin Barron behind the net and fed Knies for a wrist shot. The Maple Leafs forced another turnover in the offensive zone that led to Kokkonen making it 2-0 at 16:34.

Anderson cut it to 2-1 at 14:39 of the third period.

Forward Tanner Pearson had three shots on goal and played 18:16 in his Canadiens debut after being traded from the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 19. He hadn’t played since Nov. 9, when he injured his hand while blocking a shot, which required multiple surgeries.

Lightning 4, Hurricanes 0: Jonas Johansson made 42 saves in his Tampa Bay Lightning debut, a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Johansson signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on July 1.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice, and Felix Robert had a goal and an assist for the Lightning.

Yaniv Perets made 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who used a split squad.

Cirelli made it 1-0 at 16:57 of the first period after intercepting the puck on the forecheck, and Robert pushed the lead to 2-0 at 13:06 of the second period.

Cirelli extended it to 3-0 with a short-handed goal at 14:05 of the third, and Luke Glendening made it 4-0 at 15:45.

Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2: Steven Lorentz scored a short-handed goal, helping the Florida Panthers defeat the Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Gerry Mayhew had a goal and an assist, Mackie Samoskevich and Lucas Carlsson scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves for the Panthers.

Michael Bunting and Brendan Perlini scored, and Pyotr Kochetvkov made 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who used a split squad.

Samoskevich put the Panthers ahead 1-0 at 16:19 of the second period, and Lorentz extended the lead to 2-0 at 2:29 of the third period on a breakaway.

Bunting cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:03, and Perlini tied it 2-2 at 18:01.

But Florida went back in front 3-2 on Mayhew’s goal 22 seconds later, and Carlsson scored into an empty net at 18:48 for the 4-2 final.

Related Content

Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
Tolvanen grabs the lead

Tolvanen grabs the lead
Wilson scores off face off

Wilson scores off face off
Toffoli opens the scoring

Toffoli opens the scoring