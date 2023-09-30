Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday.

Tarasenko, who signed a one-year contract with Ottawa on July 27, scored into an empty net at 19:22 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Claude Giroux and Roby Jarventie scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 15 saves on 16 shots for the Senators. Kevin Mandolese stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief after replacing Merilainen in the second period.

Jansen Harkins scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves for the Jets.

Harkins gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the second period, but Jarventie tied it 1-1 at 3:02.

Giroux put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 19:41, scoring off a steal.