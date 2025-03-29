Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 29

Stars celebrate for 32925 clinch scenarios

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 29:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Dallas Stars will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion (10:30 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG) AND either of the following occurs:

- The St. Louis Blues lose to the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion (4:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT, TVAS)

- The Calgary Flames lose to the Edmonton Oilers in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)

OR

If they get one point against the Kraken AND either of the following occurs:

- The Blues lose to the Avalanche in regulation

- The Flames lose to the Oilers in regulation

