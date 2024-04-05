Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Matthews_MapleLeafs-celebrate

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5:

* The Toronto Maple Leafs (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if any of the following occurs:

  1. The Washington Capitals lose to the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO) in any fashion AND the Detroit Red Wings lose to the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS) in regulation
  2. The Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B) in any fashion AND the Capitals lose to the Hurricanes in regulation
  3. The Flyers lose to the Sabres in any fashion AND the Red Wings lose to the Rangers in regulation
  4. The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in any fashion

* The Tampa Bay Lightning (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if the Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in regulation

* The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point vs. the Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT).

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Buzz: Marner to return for Maple Leafs at Canadiens

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 5

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoff race in Eastern Conference

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Panthers-Bruins, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: MacKinnon, McDavid go head-to-head, trying to catch Kucherov

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Tkachuk tells NHL.com how change in approach lifted game for Panthers

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov maintains lead for Art Ross with 3-point night

Flames eliminated after sputtering start, roster upheaval

Crosby still passing NHL milestones as Penguins' heart and soul

Canadiens eliminated, couldn’t overcome early injuries to Dach, Newhook

Thomas gets 1st NHL goal, Kings hold off Sharks to keep pace in wild card

Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

NHL Buzz: Ekblad likely out for Panthers until playoffs

Vilardi scores hat trick, Jets top Flames to clinch playoff berth