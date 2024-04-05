Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5:

* The Toronto Maple Leafs (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if any of the following occurs:

The Washington Capitals lose to the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO) in any fashion AND the Detroit Red Wings lose to the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS) in regulation The Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B) in any fashion AND the Capitals lose to the Hurricanes in regulation The Flyers lose to the Sabres in any fashion AND the Red Wings lose to the Rangers in regulation The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in any fashion

* The Tampa Bay Lightning (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if the Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in regulation

* The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point vs. the Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT).