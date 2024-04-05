Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5:
* The Toronto Maple Leafs (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if any of the following occurs:
- The Washington Capitals lose to the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO) in any fashion AND the Detroit Red Wings lose to the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS) in regulation
- The Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B) in any fashion AND the Capitals lose to the Hurricanes in regulation
- The Flyers lose to the Sabres in any fashion AND the Red Wings lose to the Rangers in regulation
- The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in any fashion
* The Tampa Bay Lightning (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if the Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in regulation
* The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point vs. the Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT).