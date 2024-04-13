Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Islanders will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New York Rangers in any fashion (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS) AND any of the following occurs:

-- The Detroit Red Wings lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET) AND the Washington Capitals lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in any fashion (5:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFLX)

-- The Red Wings lose to the Maple Leafs in any fashion AND the Pittsburgh Penguins lose to the Boston Bruins in regulation (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

-- The Capitals lose to the Lightning in any fashion AND the Penguins lose to the Bruins in regulation

If they get one point vs. the Rangers AND the following occurs:

-- The Red Wings lose to the Maple Leafs in regulation AND the Capitals lose to the Lightning in regulation

The Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division:

If they defeat the Penguins in any fashion AND the Florida Panthers lose to the Buffalo Sabres in regulation (5 p.m. ET; BSSUNX, MSG-B).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Dallas Stars will clinch the Central Division:

If they defeat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360).

The Stars will clinch the Western Conference:

If they defeat the Kraken in any fashion AND the Vancouver Canucks lose to the Edmonton Oilers in regulation (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2).