Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13

Islanders clinching scenarios 4-13

© Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Islanders will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New York Rangers in any fashion (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS) AND any of the following occurs:

-- The Detroit Red Wings lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET) AND the Washington Capitals lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in any fashion (5:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFLX)

-- The Red Wings lose to the Maple Leafs in any fashion AND the Pittsburgh Penguins lose to the Boston Bruins in regulation (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

-- The Capitals lose to the Lightning in any fashion AND the Penguins lose to the Bruins in regulation

If they get one point vs. the Rangers AND the following occurs:

-- The Red Wings lose to the Maple Leafs in regulation AND the Capitals lose to the Lightning in regulation

The Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division:

If they defeat the Penguins in any fashion AND the Florida Panthers lose to the Buffalo Sabres in regulation (5 p.m. ET; BSSUNX, MSG-B).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Dallas Stars will clinch the Central Division:

If they defeat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360).

The Stars will clinch the Western Conference:

If they defeat the Kraken in any fashion AND the Vancouver Canucks lose to the Edmonton Oilers in regulation (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2).

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stars can clinch Central Division, Western Conference

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov looks to hold lead in Art Ross race

Blues miss playoffs for 2nd straight season, doomed by slow start

NHL Morning Skate for April 13

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kuzmenko has hat trick, sparks Flames past Ducks

Chytil practices with Rangers, no timetable for return

McDavid misses Oilers' OT loss to Coyotes, out for 2nd game in row

Golden Knights ease past Wild, clinch final playoff berth in West

Oilers fall to Coyotes in OT without McDavid, clinch home ice for 1st round

NHL Buzz: Maroon expected to make Bruins debut against Penguins

Stone practices with Golden Knights, playoff return unclear

NHL veteran Domingue scores goalie goal for AHL's Wolf Pack

Forsberg hat trick helps Predators top Blackhawks, keep pace in wild card

Hurricanes top Blues for 4th straight win, gain in Metropolitan race

Wennberg, family took long strange trip to New York after trade to Rangers

Walker apologizes to Blues teammate Alexandrov for errant puck to face

Celebrini wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player