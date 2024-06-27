NHL Player Inclusion Coalition visits Nevada Boys and Girls Club, makes donation, hosts clinic

NORTH LAS VEGAS -- Ryan Reaves built it, and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition came on Thursday.

Reaves was the driving force behind the construction of an outdoor ball hockey rink at the James Boys and Girls Club on East Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas while he was a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Coalition members visited the club, located in a community far from the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip, to donate $20,000 on Reaves’ behalf. The donation will provide 10 Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada with street hockey equipment and staffing for two months of hockey programming. It will also allow for a 500-foot mural to be painted.

“It’s really special for us to see how the rink has come to life and given everyone an opportunity to play hockey and make friends,” Zach Whitecloud, a Vegas Golden Knights defenseman and coalition member, said to a gymnasium filled with children. “Although Ryan couldn’t be here today, it’s important for him to keep expanding hockey for the next generation.”