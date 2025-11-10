NHL expands European footprint with office in Switzerland

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced the opening of its new office located in Zürich, Switzerland.

The office, having officially opened its doors in August 2025, will expand the League’s footprint across Europe, focusing on international operations, strategy, and development, including media and sponsorship sales. In addition, fan engagement events and initiatives, such as the NHL Global Fan Tour, NHL Street Hockey and Hockey Day celebrations, will also be a focus for the Zürich-based team.

Jaka Lednik, NHL Senior Vice President, International, and John Lewicki, NHL Senior Vice President of International Partnerships, have relocated to Zürich to lead efforts on-the-ground with the addition of experienced team members in media distribution and corporate partnerships.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in our global journey,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. “Establishing our corporate presence in Europe marks a critical step forward, allowing us to deepen our connection with international fans and partners alike. By investing in a new office, we’re positioning ourselves to further, and better, grow the game of hockey outside of North America.”

Opening an office in Zürich bolsters the League’s commitment to evolving its international business and continues to fuel the excitement around its global calendar of events, including the upcoming 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, NHL player participation at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the World Cup of Hockey 2028.

The NHL’s media rights deals with broadcast partners around the world deliver hockey to more than 250 countries and territories. The 2025-26 season marks DAZN’s debut as the home of NHL.TV in nearly 200 countries and territories (excluding the U.S., Canada and others) – strengthening the NHL’s international broadcast presence. For the past eight seasons, NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday programming windows have made live games available to fans in Europe in prime time.

The NHL international events calendar opens this weekend with the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins facing off on Nov. 14 (8 p.m. CET) and Nov. 16 (3 p.m. CET).

Mercedes, the official car partner of the NHL in Sweden, joins the League’s robust roster of international corporate partners activating at the 2025 NHL Global Series.