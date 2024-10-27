NHL On Tap: Oilers visit Red Wings looking to build off shutout

Games of the day

Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SN)

The Oilers (3-4-1) hope to build on the momentum from a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and catch the Red Wings (4-4-0) in the second game of a back-to-back set. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl takes a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Detroit. The Red Wings, coming off a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres, are led by Lucas Raymond (eight points; one goal, seven assists).

Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, FCOP-13)

Troy Terry has a six-game point streak (four goals, two assists), extended with an assist for the Ducks (3-3-1) in a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Devils (5-4-2) have lost four straight (0-2-2). Jesper Bratt is on a four-game assist streak (one goal, four assists) and will attempt to match his NHL career-high of five set three times, most recently Oct. 13-25 of last season. His 11 points (two goals, nine assists) are tied with captain Nico Hischier (eight goals, three assists) for the Devils lead.

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN5, RDSI)

The Senators (4-3-0) got goalie Linus Ullmark back for a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, after he missed four games with an undisclosed injury. Ottawa forward Adam Gaudette scored twice, including his first goal in 41 games since Feb. 13, 2022. The Avalanche (4-4-0) have won four straight games, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each riding eight-game, season-opening point streaks. Makar has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists); MacKinnon has 13 (three goals, 10 assists).