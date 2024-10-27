Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are four games on the schedule for Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada:
NHL On Tap: Oilers visit Red Wings looking to build off shutout
Terry's 6-game point streak leads Ducks visit to Devils; Avalanche host Senators winners of 4 in row
© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SN)
The Oilers (3-4-1) hope to build on the momentum from a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and catch the Red Wings (4-4-0) in the second game of a back-to-back set. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl takes a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Detroit. The Red Wings, coming off a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres, are led by Lucas Raymond (eight points; one goal, seven assists).
Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, FCOP-13)
Troy Terry has a six-game point streak (four goals, two assists), extended with an assist for the Ducks (3-3-1) in a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Devils (5-4-2) have lost four straight (0-2-2). Jesper Bratt is on a four-game assist streak (one goal, four assists) and will attempt to match his NHL career-high of five set three times, most recently Oct. 13-25 of last season. His 11 points (two goals, nine assists) are tied with captain Nico Hischier (eight goals, three assists) for the Devils lead.
Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN5, RDSI)
The Senators (4-3-0) got goalie Linus Ullmark back for a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, after he missed four games with an undisclosed injury. Ottawa forward Adam Gaudette scored twice, including his first goal in 41 games since Feb. 13, 2022. The Avalanche (4-4-0) have won four straight games, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each riding eight-game, season-opening point streaks. Makar has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists); MacKinnon has 13 (three goals, 10 assists).
Other Sunday game
Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS)
The Canadiens (3-4-1) ended a four-game skid (0-3-1) by defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at Bell Centre on Saturday. Kirby Dach scored his first goal since March 23, 2023; the forward missed most of last season because of a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee. Flyers captain Sean Couturier had an NHL career-high five points (three goals, two assists) in a 7-5 victory against the Minnesota Wild at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. The forward had not scored since Feb. 10 (32 games) and his first goal of the game was his 500th NHL point. The win for Philadelphia (2-5-1) was its first in regulation.