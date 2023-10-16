NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, can win 2 straight to start season for 1st time since 2015-16

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Monday.
Bedard, Matthews face off in Toronto; Panthers, Devils seek bounce back
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Monday.
The Arizona Coyotes have the chance to do something they haven't done since 2015-16: start the season with two consecutive wins. And if they can defeat the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG), it would be the first time since 2009-10 that they opened with two in a row on the road. Coyotes rookie forward Logan Cooley looked as good as advertised in a 4-3 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday with two assists, his second on Nick Schmaltz's game-tying goal 13:55 into the third period. It might be more difficult for Cooley to find space against the Rangers with their larger, more physical defense corps led by Jacob Trouba (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and K'Andre Miller (6-foot-5, 210 pounds). With the additions of Cooley and veterans like defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Nick Bjugstad, there was hope the Coyotes could be a dark horse contender for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. A second straight road win to open the season against a team considered a Cup contender would go a long way toward giving credence to that belief. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
Connor Bedard will face Auston Matthews when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH). Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has three points (one goal, two assists) in his first three NHL games to lead rookies in scoring. Matthews, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, has six goals in his first two games after back-to-back hat tricks. No one else in the NHL has more than four goals and Matthews could become the first NHL player with three hat tricks in a row. Matthews, of course, scored four goals in his NHL debut Oct. 12, 2016, and won the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL goal-scoring champion in 2020-21 and 2021-22, plus the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player in 2021-22. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
The New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers have Stanley Cup aspirations, and why shouldn't they? The Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Final last season, and the Devils had 112 points and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Each team will try rebound from losses when the Devils host the Panthers at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL). The Panthers, who lost the Final in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights, are looking for their first win of the season and the Devils lost at home to the Coyotes on Friday. Still, each team brings some positives into the game. Devils forward Jack Hughes has five points (two goals, three assists) in the first two games of the season, becoming the seventh player in New Jersey/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to do so. Forward Evan Rodrigues, who signed with Florida on July 2, had an NHL career-high four-point game (two goals, two assists) in a 6-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. -- William Douglas, staff writer
Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH)
Offseason acquisitions Alex DeBrincat, Daniel Sprong, and J.T. Compher have scored six of Detroit's nine goals, three by DeBrincat, in the first two games. He became the first Red Wings player to do so, joining Harry Watson (1942-43) and Bobby Ryan (2020-21). Columbus forward Patrik Laine is one goal from 200 in his NHL career.
Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGN, BSFL)
The Panthers begin the season with two consecutive losses for the first time since 2018; coach Paul Maurice will work his 1,769th game and pass Joel Quenneville for third in NHL history. Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton can become the 10th player in franchise history to have a three-game goal streak to begin a regular season.
Arizona Coyotes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG)
Dumba is expected to play his 600th NHL game, becoming the 11th member of the 2012 NHL Draft Class to reach the milestone. Rangers defensemen have seven points in two games, led by Adam Fox's three assists.
Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH)
The Blackhawks play the fourth of a five-game, season-opening road trip that ends at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Corey Perry is tied with Bedard for Chicago's scoring lead with three points (all assists). After Matthews' six points for Toronto, William Nylander (three goals, two assists) and John Tavares (five assists) each have five.
Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNNT, TVAS-D, SNF)
Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper will likely make his season debut after missing the home opener, a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, when his wife gave birth to their first child. Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin needs one power-play goal to become the first in NHL history with 300. Calgary seeks its first win on a five-game road trip after a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Flames with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 27 games against the Capitals.