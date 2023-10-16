NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, can win 2 straight to start season for 1st time since 2015-16

Monday games

Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH)

Offseason acquisitions Alex DeBrincat, Daniel Sprong, and J.T. Compher have scored six of Detroit's nine goals, three by DeBrincat, in the first two games. He became the first Red Wings player to do so, joining Harry Watson (1942-43) and Bobby Ryan (2020-21). Columbus forward Patrik Laine is one goal from 200 in his NHL career.

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGN, BSFL)

The Panthers begin the season with two consecutive losses for the first time since 2018; coach Paul Maurice will work his 1,769th game and pass Joel Quenneville for third in NHL history. Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton can become the 10th player in franchise history to have a three-game goal streak to begin a regular season.

Arizona Coyotes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG)

Dumba is expected to play his 600th NHL game, becoming the 11th member of the 2012 NHL Draft Class to reach the milestone. Rangers defensemen have seven points in two games, led by Adam Fox's three assists.



Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH)

The Blackhawks play the fourth of a five-game, season-opening road trip that ends at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Corey Perry is tied with Bedard for Chicago's scoring lead with three points (all assists). After Matthews' six points for Toronto, William Nylander (three goals, two assists) and John Tavares (five assists) each have five.

Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNNT, TVAS-D, SNF)

Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper will likely make his season debut after missing the home opener, a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, when his wife gave birth to their first child. Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin needs one power-play goal to become the first in NHL history with 300. Calgary seeks its first win on a five-game road trip after a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Flames with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 27 games against the Capitals.