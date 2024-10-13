NHL On Tap: Flames look for 3rd straight win to start season against Oilers

Edmonton seeks 1st victory; Stars go for 3rd in row vs. Kraken

Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates goal

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are four games on the schedule for Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada:

Games of the day

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN)

The Flames (2-0-0) go for their third straight win to start the season when they visit the Oilers (0-2-0) in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. Calgary plays the second of a back-to-back after a 6-3 victory at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, when forward Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists. Edmonton lost 5-2 at home to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday after opening the season with a 6-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The Oilers have given up five power-play goals in their first two games; they allowed four in 25 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG)

Jordan Eberle scored his 300th and 301st goals in a 5-4 shootout win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; he has three points (two goals, one assists) in two games for Seattle (1-1-0). Tyler Seguin had two goals for Dallas (2-0-0) in a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Goalie Jake Oettinger made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Other Sunday games

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets (6 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI)

Mark Scheifele will be looking to score in his third consecutive game to start the season for the Jets (2-0-0). Scheifele has four points (three goals, one assist) in his first two games. Matt Boldy has five points (two goals, three assists) in two games for the Wild (1-0-1), who could be without forward Joel Eriksson Ek because of an upper body injury sustained Saturday.

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13)

Ivan Barbashev (three goals, three assists) and Jack Eichel (one goal, five assists) will look to continue their hot starts for the Golden Knights (2-0-0) when they host the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for Anaheim in its season opener Saturday, a 2-0 win at the San Jose Sharks.

