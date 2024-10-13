NHL On Tap: Flames look for 3rd straight win to start season against Oilers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are four games on the schedule for Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada:

Games of the day

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN)

The Flames (2-0-0) go for their third straight win to start the season when they visit the Oilers (0-2-0) in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. Calgary plays the second of a back-to-back after a 6-3 victory at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, when forward Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists. Edmonton lost 5-2 at home to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday after opening the season with a 6-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The Oilers have given up five power-play goals in their first two games; they allowed four in 25 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG)

Jordan Eberle scored his 300th and 301st goals in a 5-4 shootout win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; he has three points (two goals, one assists) in two games for Seattle (1-1-0). Tyler Seguin had two goals for Dallas (2-0-0) in a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Goalie Jake Oettinger made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season.