NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin renew rivalry in season-opener for Capitals

Friday games

Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)

This is the first of a four-game road trip for the Coyotes, who had part of their training camp in Australia. It's the second of back-to-back games for the Devils, who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Thursday. New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff (905) needs one win to pass Al Arbour for fifth-most wins by a coach in NHL history (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined).

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS)

This is the season opener for the Capitals, who finished sixth in the Metropolitan Division last season and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in nine seasons. Washington's Spencer Carbery, who will turn 42 on Nov. 9, is the League's youngest coach entering the season. Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 23 career games against Washington. He’s on a six-game point streak (three goals, six assists) against them dating to Nov. 14, 2021.