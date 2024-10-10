NHL On Tap: Keefe faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Devils coach

Welcome to NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule Thursday, two of which will be nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Thursday also marks the first week of 'NHL Coast to Coast,' a weekly whiparound studio show on Prime Video in Canada.

Games of the day

Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4)

What a way to start off 'NHL Coast to Coast' on Prime Video in Canada. New Devils coach Sheldon Keefe will face the Maple Leafs for the first time since they fired him May 9 after five seasons. The Devils are 2-0-0 after sweeping the Buffalo Sabres in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday. Craig Berube looks for his first win as Maple Leafs coach after Toronto lost 1-0 at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. It was the first time Toronto was shut out in a regular season or Stanley Cup Playoffs game since Nov. 20, 2021, a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU)

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault each will make his debut with the Predators. Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with Nashville on July 1 after playing his first 16 NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Marchessault, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2023 as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP, signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million AAV) on July 1 after seven seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. Nashville will face Central Division rival Dallas, which lost forward Joe Pavelski to retirement and traded center Radek Faksa to the St. Louis Blues, but have a formidable core remaining, led by forwards Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston, and goalie Jake Oettinger.

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN360

When Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, takes the ice Thursday, he will become the second youngest player (18 years, 120 days) to make his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks (Patrick Marleau, 18 years, 16 days, Oct. 1, 1997) and the eighth youngest in NHL history. He's part of a Sharks youth movement that includes Will Smith, a 19-year-old center who was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft; forward William Eklund, 21, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft; and Ryan Warsofsky, who at 36 will make his debut as the youngest active coach in the NHL. The Blues seek their second straight road victory of the season after Jordan Kyrou scored twice to help St. Louis win 3-2 at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.