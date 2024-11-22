NHL On Tap: Crosby continues chase for 600 with Penguins hosting Jets

Games of the day

Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS)

Could a home game against the team with the NHL's best record be when Sidney Crosby scores his 600th goal? Penguins fans certainly hope so. Crosby, sitting on 599 goals, will again try to become the 21st player in League history to score 600 goals when Pittsburgh (7-10-4) plays Winnipeg at PPG Paints Arena. Crosby scored his 599th goal in a 4-3 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. He did not score in Pittsburgh's 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Crosby has just one goal in the past seven games after scoring five goals in three games from Oct. 31-Nov. 5. When he gets 600, he will be the second player in Penguins history to be a part of that club, joining Mario Lemieux, who scored 690. He will also become the second active player with 600 goals (Alex Ovechkin, 868). The Jets (16-3-0) are starting their longest road trip of the season in Pittsburgh, a six-gamer that will also take them through Nashville, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Vegas and Dallas. Winnipeg ended its first two-game losing streak of the season with a 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B, SN, TVAS)

Leo Carlsson already has four game-winning goals this season, tied with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers for the second most in the NHL, one behind Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy. Carlsson, the Ducks' 19-year-old second-year center, will try to become the second Swedish teenager to score five game-winning goals in a season (Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche, 2011-12), when Anaheim goes for its fourth straight win against the Sabres at Honda Center. Carlsson had the game-winner in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. The Ducks are one of the hottest teams in the League in the past two weeks with wins in four of five games. Anaheim's active three-game win streak is its longest since a six-game streak from Oct. 24-Nov. 5 last season. The Ducks (8-8-2) have scored 13 goals in their three-game winning streak and 19 in the past five games. They scored 19 in a 10-game stretch from Oct. 18-Nov. 8. The Sabres (9-9-1) are also looking to build on a positive, a 1-0 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jason Zucker scored. Rasmus Dahlin has points in seven consecutive games (four goals, six assists). He has gotten a point on Buffalo's past five power play goals.