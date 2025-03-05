NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase when Capitals visit Rangers

Matthews seeks point in 11th in row for Maple Leafs; Stutzle eyes point in 13th straight for Senators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are five games on the schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada.

Games of the day

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG)

Forward Alex Ovechkin needs 11 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history and two points to become the 11th player to reach 1,600 in his League career. The Capitals (39-14-8) are two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the NHL standings. If they finish first after finishing 17th last season, they will make the second largest leap by a No. 1 seed in NHL history. The record is held by the Rangers, who went from 19th in 1992-93 to No. 1 in 1993-94. The Rangers (31-26-4) are tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, and there are three teams behind them within two points.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS)

Center Auston Matthews has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in a 10-game point streak for the Maple Leafs (38-20-3), who are are 5-0-1 in their past six and tied with the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division. The Golden Knights (36-18-6) are 5-0-3 in their past eight games at T-Mobile Arena and first in the Pacific Division. Center Tomas Hertl (seven goals, two assists) and forward Pavel Dorofeyev (five goals, four assists) each has nine points to lead Vegas during the home point streak.

Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN, TVAS)

Center Tim Stutzle has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in a 12-game point streak. He can become the fourth player in Ottawa history with one of at least 13 games, joining Dany Heatley (22 games in 2005-06 and 16 in 2006-07), Drake Batherson (13 in 2022-23) and Marian Hossa (13 in 2002-03). The Senators (30-25-5) are one point behind the Rangers and Red Wings for the second wild card in the East but 1-5-1 in their past seven. The Blackhawks (19-35-7) have won two straight following a five-game skid (0-4-1).

Other Wednesday games

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+)

The Canucks (27-22-11) are 1-4-0 in their past five games and two points behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Center Leo Carlsson has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past eight games for the Ducks (27-26-7).

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, SNW, SNO, SNE)

Center Robert Thomas has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in a 10-game point streak for the Blues (29-27-6), who are three points behind the Flames for the second wild card in the West. The Kings (31-20-8) are third in the Pacific but have lost four straight (0-3-1) following a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

