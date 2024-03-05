NHL On Tap: McDavid tries for 7th 100-point season when Oilers visit Bruins

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Tuesday.

McDavid seeks seventh 100-point season

Connor McDavid will try to reach 100 points for the seventh time in the NHL when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS) in the first of a four-game road trip. The Oilers captain (23 goals, 74 assists in 57 games) has had seven of his 11 three-point games this season since the start of 2024 and can be the first player with four straight 100-point seasons since the respective runs of Steve Yzerman (six) and Brett Hull (four) ended in 1992-93. McDavid's 97 points (23 goals, 74 assists) are third in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov (105 each). He has 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in an 11-game point streak and is on pace to the first player with 100 assists in one season since Wayne Gretzky had 122 (41 goals, 163 points) for the Los Angeles Kings in 1990-91. The Oilers (37-30-2) are three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division and play the Bruins (36-13-14) in a rematch of their 6-5 overtime loss at Rogers Place on Feb. 21. Boston plays the second of a back to back after a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and has 86 points, two behind the Florida Panthers for first in the League. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Blues, Islanders try to stay in playoff contention

The St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders will try to pull closer in the Stanley Cup Playoff race when they face off at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU). The Islanders (26-20-14) have won three in a row and are six points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference and six behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Blues (32-26-3) moved within five points of the Nashville Predators for the second wild card from the Western Conference after a 2-1 shootout win at the Flyers on Monday. Kevin Hayes ended a 19-game goal drought in his first game at Wells Fargo Center since the Flyers traded him to St. Louis on June 27, 2023, after four seasons. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Green debuts as Devils coach against NHL's top team

Travis Green faces a challenge in his first game as coach of the New Jersey Devils against the Panthers at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG). Green was promoted from associate coach to replace Lindy Ruff on Monday. New Jersey (30-27-4) is 3-6-0 in its past nine and eight points behind the Lightning for the second wild card from the East. Florida (42-16-4) has won five straight and is 11-1-0 in its past 12. The Panthers defeated the New York Rangers -- No. 4 in the League -- 4-2 at Madison Square Garden on Monday. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Tuesday games

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG)

Sam Reinhart has 44 goals, second in the NHL and third most in a single season by a Panthers player behind Pavel Bure's 59 in 2000-01 and 58 in 1999-00. Florida is the top defensive team in the NHL (2.35 goals-against per game); New Jersey is tied with the Montreal Canadiens for 26th (3.49).

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH)

Alex Nylander will play for the Blue Jackets (21-30-10) against the Penguins for the first time since Pittsburgh traded the forward to Columbus on Feb. 22. He has six points (four goals, two assists) in five games since he was acquired for Emil Bemstrom. The Penguins (27-24-8) have lost three straight and trail the Lightning by 10 points in the East.

Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)

Zach Hyman is close to scoring 50 goals for the first time in the NHL. He has an NHL career-high 42 in 58 games. David Pastrnak is two goals from reaching 40 for the fourth time in his NHL career.

St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Blues are 11-6-1 since Jan. 20, ranking fifth in the NHL in wins. Their 23 points in that span are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes and Bruins for sixth. Mathew Barzal has points in four straight games (one goal, four assists) and leads the Islanders with 64 points (18 goals, 46 assists).

Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (23-28-10) have lost seven of eight. The Predators (35-25-2) seek their ninth straight victory, which would be the second longest winning streak in their history behind 10 in a row from Feb. 19-March 8, 2018. They won eight consecutive games from Oct. 5-25, 2005.

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ROOT-NW)

The Kraken (27-23-1) have won three of four and are coming off a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday that put them seven points outside the playoff bubble in the West. The Jets (39-16-5) have won nine of 11 (9-2-0) and are tied with the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division.

Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH)

The Blackhawks (15-42-5) have lost seven straight (0-5-2) and are 0-21-1 in their past 22 road games. The Coyotes (25-31-5) have lost five in a row on home ice. Forward Matias Maccelli has eight points (three goals, five assists).

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, SNP)

The Canucks (39-17-7) are 2-5-1 in their past eight but hold a nine-point lead over the Oilers for first in the Pacific Division. The Kings (31-19-10) are 4-1-0 at home since Jim Hiller replaced Todd McLellan as coach Feb. 2.

Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSA, SN1)

The Stars (37-17-9) begin a three-game trip on the West Coast. Logan Stankoven has three goals, one assist and 15 shots on goal in five games since the forward's NHL debut Feb. 24. He's scored in three straight games and is the fifth Dallas rookie in five years to do so, joining Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz. The Sharks (15-39-6) have lost seven in a row (0-6-1).