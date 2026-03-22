NHL On Tap: Avalanche visit Capitals, look to pad lead in Central Division

Carolina on their mind

Speaking of the Metropolitan, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to close the gap on first place when they host the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS). The Penguins will also try to stay ahead of the Blue Jackets. Pittsburgh (35-18-16), which is second in the Metropolitan, trimmed Carolina’s lead to eight points Saturday with its 5-4 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins are 3-0-1 in their past four games. The Hurricanes (44-19-6) have also won three of four, including a wild 6-5 overtime victory against the Penguins on Wednesday, when defenseman K'Andre Miller scored the game-tying goal with 2:51 remaining in the third period and Sean Walker scored at 4:31 of overtime. Sidney Crosby has a goal and two assists since returning from a lower-body injury; he needs four assists to reach 1,100 for his career.