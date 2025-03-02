NHL On Tap: Pastrnak looks to extend 17-game point streak when Bruins visit Wild

Games of the day

Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV TNT, NESN, SN360, TVAS)

David Pastrnak looks to extend an NHL career-high 17-game point streak (33 points; 15 goals, 18 assists) in the second of back-to-back games for the Bruins (28-25-8). The forward scored in a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday that ended Boston’s five-game skid (0-3-2). The Bruins could be without captain Brad Marchand, who left the game after the forward sustained an upper-body injury in the first period. Gustav Nyquist could make his debut with the Wild (34-22-4), who acquired the forward from the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Minnesota has been outscored 14-5 during a three-game losing streak.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS)

Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs (37-20-2) have won four in a row, seven of eight and look to sweep a four-game road trip. Matthews had an assist in a 3-2 win at the New York Rangers on Friday, extending his point streak to eight games (11 points; one goal, 10 assists). The Toronto captain is two points shy of 700 for his NHL career (389 goals, 309 assists in 606 games). The Penguins (24-29-9) have lost five of six, including 3-2 against the Bruins on Saturday. They are nine points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Blues (29-26-6) go for their fifth straight win in the second of a back-to-back after a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Robert Thomas has a nine-game point streak (13 points; four goals, nine assists), and Pavel Buchnevich has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-game run for St. Louis. Jason Robertson has scored in three consecutive games and has six goals in his past five for the Stars (38-19-2), who are 9-2-1 in their past 12. Roope Hintz has seven points (one goal, six assists) in a three-game point streak, including an NHL career-high four assists in Dallas’ 6-2 victory against Los Angeles on Friday.