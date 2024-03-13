NHL On Tap: Quinn Hughes, Makar go head-to-head when Canucks host Avalanche

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Wednesday.

Top defensemen on display in Vancouver

Norris Trophy voters should pay close attention when the Colorado Avalanche (41-20-5) visit the Vancouver Canucks (42-17-7) at Rogers Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT). The game will feature the two highest-scoring defensemen in the NHL; Quinn Hughes of the Canucks has 76 points (13 goals, 63 assists) in 66 games, leading defensemen in assists and points. Cale Makar of the Avalanche has 71 points (17 goals, 54 assists) in 61 games, leading defensemen in goals and points per game (1.16). Hughes was the runner-up to Makar for the Calder Trophy in 2019-20, when Makar was voted the rookie of the year. He has never finished higher than ninth in the voting for the Norris. Makar won the Norris in 2021-22 and has been a finalist each of the past three seasons. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

McDavid, Ovechkin continue to chase milestones

Connor McDavid will look to push his home point streak 26 games when the Edmonton Oilers face Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, TNT, truTV, MAX). McDavid has 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) during his home streak. He can move within seven of Wayne Gretzky's Oilers record of 33 consecutive home games with a point from 1985-86. The forward also has multiple points in nine straight games. Ovechkin needs one point to pass Mark Recchi for 14th in NHL history. The 38-year-old has 1,533 points (840 goals, 693 assists) in 1,407 games during his 19 NHL seasons, all with Washington. With 18 goals in 60 games this season, he is two away from his 19th consecutive 20-goal season. That would tie Brendan Shanahan for second most in NHL history behind only Gordie Howe, who had 22 consecutive 20-goal seasons. Edmonton (39-21-3) opens a four-game homestand and will look to add its four-point lead on the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division. Washington (30-24-9) trails the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings by three points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Kings back in St. Louis with much different vibe

Los Angeles is on a roll, winning four of its past six games, feeling good entering its game against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS). The difference for the Kings (33-20-11) since the previous time they were in St. Louis is night and day; entering their game there on Jan. 28, they had won two of 15 games (2-8-5), which became two of 16 with a 4-3 overtime loss. Now the Kings are fighting for third place in the Pacific Division; they are tied with the Golden Knights with 77 points, but Los Angeles has a game in hand. The Kings are taking advantage of their schedule, going 6-1-0 since Feb. 15 against teams that aren't currently in a playoff position; they are 3-3-1 against teams that are in a playoff position in that same stretch. The Blues (33-29-3) are also in a different state of mind since the last time they played the Kings; their win against L.A. on Jan. 28 was their fifth in a row. They're 7-9-1 in 17 games since. St. Louis is not in a playoff position, but it’s not without hope after ending what was looking like a brutal, season-killing road trip with a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. The Blues had lost their previous three games at the Islanders (4-2), New Jersey Devils (4-1) and New York Rangers (4-0). They are eight points back of the second wild card in the Western Conference, but they are back home, starting a four-game homestand and a stretch of eight of 10 at Enterprise Center. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Wednesday games

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS)

The Blues have won their past two games at home, but that goes back to Feb. 22. They have played eight of their past nine games on the road, going 3-5-1. St. Louis has an .867 winning percentage when scoring first, second in the NHL to the Winnipeg Jets (.871). The Kings are coming off a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders at home Monday. They are starting a three-game road trip. Quinton Byfield needs one goal to reach 20 for the first time in the NHL.

Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO)

The Predators (37-25-4) are 10-0-2 in their past 12 games after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Their 12-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL, and the third longest in team history (15 in 2017-18; 14 in 2015-16). Each of the Jets’ (41-18-5) past three games have been shutouts -- a 3-0 win against the Seattle Kraken, 5-0 loss to the Canucks and 3-0 win against the Capitals. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers are each one goal from a 20-goal season. Kyle Connor would get to 30 goals with a hat trick.

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, TNT, truTV, MAX)

This will be the 13th meeting between McDavid and Ovechkin. McDavid had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in the first 12, including four assists in a 5-0 win at Washington on Nov. 24. Ovechkin had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in the first 12 games against McDavid. The Capitals went 7-3-2 in those games; the Oilers were 5-6-1.

Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT)

Nathan MacKinnon has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) on a 13-game point streak for the Avalanche (41-20-5), who have won four straight and are 6-1-0 in their past seven. MacKinnon leads the NHL with 113 points (41 goals, 72 assists) in 66 games. Mikko Rantanen has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) on a 10-game point streak, the longest of his NHL career. The Canucks have won four straight and are tied with the Boston Bruins for second in the NHL standings. Elias Pettersson has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 13 career games against Colorado.