NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Matthews_Poehling_faceoff_top-view

© Len Redkoles/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada:

Games of the day

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO)

The Maple Leafs (26-13-2) go for their fifth consecutive win and Auston Matthews his 200th multipoint game in the NHL when they face the Flyers (17-18-5) in the second of a home-and-home set. He's on a six-game point streak (three goals, six assists), including two assists in a 3-2 overtime win against Philadelphia in Toronto on Sunday. Matthews (588 games played) can become the fastest United States-born player to 200 multipoint games in the NHL, surpassing Pat LaFontaine (617). The Flyers begin a four-game homestand, their third-longest of the season. They're 8-9-1 at Wells Fargo Center, where they've allowed 11 goals-against in the first period, tied for the fourth lowest in the League.

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS)

The Red Wings (17-18-4) look to extend a four-game winning streak and captain Dylan Larkin has seven points (four goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak to help them go 4-1-0 since Todd McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde as coach Dec. 26. The Senators (19-17-2) have lost four of five (1-4-0) and play the finale of a season-long nine-game road trip (4-4-0).

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNMW)

The Wild (25-11-4) have won three in a row and look to tie the Winnipeg Jets atop the Central Division without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who has missed five games because of an upper-body injury. Minnesota forward Marco Rossi, named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Jan. 5, has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a three-game point streak. The Blues (19-18-4) hope to rebound from a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday after winning two straight and four of five. Defenseman Cam Fowler, who scored two goals in his 1,000 NHL game at the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games since St. Louis acquired him in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14.

Other Tuesday games

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNO, FDSNSUN)

The Lightning (20-15-2) return home looking to end a four-game losing streak (0-4-0) and face the Hurricanes (24-14-2) in a game rescheduled from Oct. 12 following Hurricane Milton. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-5-3 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 games against Carolina. Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past five games.

Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Leon Draisaitl takes a 14-game point streak (11 goals, 15 assists) into Boston, tied with Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen's active run for the longest this season. If Draisaitl gets to 15, he'll become the sixth different player in Oilers history with a 15-game run and the second in 35 years, following Connor McDavid (five times, longest is 17 games in 2021-22 and 2022-23). The Oilers (24-12-3) go for their fourth straight win. The Bruins (20-17-5) have lost four straight (0-3-1) and five of six (1-4-1) but are 6-0-1 in their past seven at TD Garden.

Dallas Stars at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG)

The Stars (24-13-1) begin a five-game road trip looking to extend a four-game winning streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1), during which Wyatt Johnston has 10 points (three goals, seven assists). Filip Chytil has five points (four goals, one assist) in a four-game point streak for the Rangers (18-20-1), who claimed forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (17-17-7) have won each of their past 15 home games against the Blue Jackets dating to Dec. 21, 2015, the NHL's longest active streak versus one franchise, with Sidney Crosby (four goals, 15 assists) and Evgeni Malkin (nine goals, 10 assists) leading Pittsburgh during the run. Columbus (17-17-6) has scored 135 non-shootout goals in its first 40 games this season, the most through 40 in team history surpassing the 133 to start 2016-17.

Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO)

The Jets (27-12-2) will try to maintain sole possession of first place in the Central Division and avoid losing four straight (0-2-1) for the second time this season. The Predators (13-20-7) are one win from 1,000 since joining the NHL for the 1998-99 season. Steven Stamkos has 60 points (33 goals, 27 assists) against the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers, tied with Crosby for the second-most by an active skater in the NHL.

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW, TVAS)

Troy Terry, named the NHL's Second Star for the week ending Jan. 5, has helped Anaheim (17-18-4) win four of five (4-1-0) with seven points (four goals, three assists). Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf has earned points in five of his past six starts (4-1-1) for the Flames (18-14-7), who have lost three of four.

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1)

The Golden Knights (27-9-3) have won eight of nine and are with a point in all 16 road games (13-0-3) against the Sharks (13-23-6) since entering the League in 2017-18. Macklin Celebrini leads rookies in goals (13) and is third in points behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (30) and Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (29).

Latest News

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson of Sabres scores fastest goal of season

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 7

Markstrom makes 21 saves, Devils edge Kraken to end 4-game skid

NHL Buzz: Hughes returns, Pettersson still out for Canucks

Toews has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Panthers

Tuch scores twice, Sabres edge Capitals in shootout to end 3-game skid

Analytics proving valuable tool for coaches to identify what's working, needs improvement

Shero talks reuniting with Wild GM Guerin, 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

Suzuki gets 3 points, Canadiens stay hot with OT win against Canucks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Seattle Kraken Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings ‘getting more confident by the day’ under new coach McLellan