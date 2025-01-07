NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada:
Games of the day
Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO)
The Maple Leafs (26-13-2) go for their fifth consecutive win and Auston Matthews his 200th multipoint game in the NHL when they face the Flyers (17-18-5) in the second of a home-and-home set. He's on a six-game point streak (three goals, six assists), including two assists in a 3-2 overtime win against Philadelphia in Toronto on Sunday. Matthews (588 games played) can become the fastest United States-born player to 200 multipoint games in the NHL, surpassing Pat LaFontaine (617). The Flyers begin a four-game homestand, their third-longest of the season. They're 8-9-1 at Wells Fargo Center, where they've allowed 11 goals-against in the first period, tied for the fourth lowest in the League.
Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS)
The Red Wings (17-18-4) look to extend a four-game winning streak and captain Dylan Larkin has seven points (four goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak to help them go 4-1-0 since Todd McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde as coach Dec. 26. The Senators (19-17-2) have lost four of five (1-4-0) and play the finale of a season-long nine-game road trip (4-4-0).
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNMW)
The Wild (25-11-4) have won three in a row and look to tie the Winnipeg Jets atop the Central Division without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who has missed five games because of an upper-body injury. Minnesota forward Marco Rossi, named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Jan. 5, has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a three-game point streak. The Blues (19-18-4) hope to rebound from a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday after winning two straight and four of five. Defenseman Cam Fowler, who scored two goals in his 1,000 NHL game at the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games since St. Louis acquired him in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14.