NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Other Tuesday games

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNO, FDSNSUN)

The Lightning (20-15-2) return home looking to end a four-game losing streak (0-4-0) and face the Hurricanes (24-14-2) in a game rescheduled from Oct. 12 following Hurricane Milton. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-5-3 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 games against Carolina. Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past five games.

Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Leon Draisaitl takes a 14-game point streak (11 goals, 15 assists) into Boston, tied with Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen's active run for the longest this season. If Draisaitl gets to 15, he'll become the sixth different player in Oilers history with a 15-game run and the second in 35 years, following Connor McDavid (five times, longest is 17 games in 2021-22 and 2022-23). The Oilers (24-12-3) go for their fourth straight win. The Bruins (20-17-5) have lost four straight (0-3-1) and five of six (1-4-1) but are 6-0-1 in their past seven at TD Garden.

Dallas Stars at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG)

The Stars (24-13-1) begin a five-game road trip looking to extend a four-game winning streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1), during which Wyatt Johnston has 10 points (three goals, seven assists). Filip Chytil has five points (four goals, one assist) in a four-game point streak for the Rangers (18-20-1), who claimed forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (17-17-7) have won each of their past 15 home games against the Blue Jackets dating to Dec. 21, 2015, the NHL's longest active streak versus one franchise, with Sidney Crosby (four goals, 15 assists) and Evgeni Malkin (nine goals, 10 assists) leading Pittsburgh during the run. Columbus (17-17-6) has scored 135 non-shootout goals in its first 40 games this season, the most through 40 in team history surpassing the 133 to start 2016-17.

Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO)

The Jets (27-12-2) will try to maintain sole possession of first place in the Central Division and avoid losing four straight (0-2-1) for the second time this season. The Predators (13-20-7) are one win from 1,000 since joining the NHL for the 1998-99 season. Steven Stamkos has 60 points (33 goals, 27 assists) against the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers, tied with Crosby for the second-most by an active skater in the NHL.

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW, TVAS)

Troy Terry, named the NHL's Second Star for the week ending Jan. 5, has helped Anaheim (17-18-4) win four of five (4-1-0) with seven points (four goals, three assists). Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf has earned points in five of his past six starts (4-1-1) for the Flames (18-14-7), who have lost three of four.

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1)

The Golden Knights (27-9-3) have won eight of nine and are with a point in all 16 road games (13-0-3) against the Sharks (13-23-6) since entering the League in 2017-18. Macklin Celebrini leads rookies in goals (13) and is third in points behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (30) and Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (29).