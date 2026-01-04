NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche face Panthers seeking 11th win in row

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Can’t stop, won’t stop

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists on Saturday to help the Colorado Avalanche to their 10th straight win, 5-3 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The center leads the NHL with 74 points (35 goals, 39 assists). He passed the 400-goal mark on New Year’s Eve, the third player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to do so with Joe Sakic (625) and Michel Goulet (456). There could be more for MacKinnon when the Avalanche (31-2-7) play the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (21-16-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN). The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday. Forward Matthew Tkachuk (adductor muscle, sports hernia) is getting closer to returning but defenseman Seth Jones’ status is unknown after he sustained an upper-body injury against the Rangers.