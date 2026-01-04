NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche face Panthers seeking 11th win in row

Crosby, Penguins look to stay hot; Stars try to end skid against Canadiens

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Can’t stop, won’t stop

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists on Saturday to help the Colorado Avalanche to their 10th straight win, 5-3 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The center leads the NHL with 74 points (35 goals, 39 assists). He passed the 400-goal mark on New Year’s Eve, the third player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to do so with Joe Sakic (625) and Michel Goulet (456). There could be more for MacKinnon when the Avalanche (31-2-7) play the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (21-16-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN). The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday. Forward Matthew Tkachuk (adductor muscle, sports hernia) is getting closer to returning but defenseman Seth Jones’ status is unknown after he sustained an upper-body injury against the Rangers.

COL@CAR MacKinnon credited with empty-netter

Crosby keeps rolling

It’s another point streak for Sidney Crosby, this time a six-game run that includes four goals and six assists as he and the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-12-9) get ready for the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-6-6) at Nationwide Arena on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNW, SN1). The 38-year-old captain has 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 40 games to lead the Penguins, who have won four in a row. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets ended the Buffalo Sabres’ 10-game winning streak when they defeated them 5-1 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Defenseman Zach Werenski, who had missed the previous four games with a lower-body injury, had two assists and logged 23:12 of ice time in his return.

Stars search

The Dallas Stars (25-9-7) have been in good shape most of the season but they are 0-2-2 in their past four games. They look to get back on track when they host the Montreal Canadiens (22-13-6) at American Airlines Center on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS). Mikko Rantanen hit 40 assists in 40 or fewer games for the second time in his career (also in 2018-19), becoming the second Finland-born player to do that more than once (Jari Kurri did it three times). The Canadiens, who were shut out 2-0 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, are trying to keep pace with the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning in the tight Atlantic Division race.

DAL@CHI: Rantanen scores goal against Spencer Knight

Looking for success again

It’s been a rough stretch for the Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11), who have lost four in a row and seven of their past eight. They’ll see if their fortunes can turn when they play the Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7) at United Center on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS). The good news for Vegas is forward Jack Eichel, who had missed seven games with an undisclosed injury, returned in a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday. He and defenseman Noah Hanifin will represent the United States at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February. This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Blackhawks, who defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

Running with the Devils

The New Jersey Devils (22-17-2) went through a rough patch lately but they’re starting to turn things around. After defeating the Utah Mammoth 4-1 on Saturday, the Devils have won two in a row entering their game against the Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3) at Prudential Center on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN). Dougie Hamilton has 50 goals in his time with the Devils, tying Joe Cirella for fifth-most by a defenseman in their history (Scott Niedermayer has the most with 112). It’s the second half of a back-to-back for the Hurricanes, who lost 5-3 to the Avalanche on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars, 2 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNW, SN1

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS

