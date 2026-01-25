NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins visit Canucks, look to sweep 4-game road trip

Stone, Eichel try to extend point streaks with Golden Knights; Panthers go for 6th win in 8 games

Sidney Crosby for On Tap Jan 25 26

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are six games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, two of which are nationally televised in the United States on NHL Network and three in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Soaring Penguins

Who says Penguins can’t fly? Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-14-11) look to sweep a four-game road trip when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN-PIT). Crosby, who will play for Team Canada next month at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak for Pittsburgh, which is 4-0-2 in its past six. Vancouver (17-25-9) has lost 12 of its past 13 (1-10-2).

Stone, Eichel stay hot for Vegas

Mark Stone (Canada) is riding a 14-game point streak (23 points; 12 goals, 11 assists) for the Vegas Golden Knights (25-13-12) heading into their showdown with the Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS). It’s the second-longest run for an Olympics-bound NHL player behind Connor McDavid’s 20-game streak (46 points; 19 goals, 27 assists) from Dec. 4 – Jan. 13 with the Edmonton Oilers. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel (Team USA) is also rolling with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) during an 11-game point streak. The Senators (23-21-7) have lost four of five (1-2-2) after a 4-1 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Tim Stutzle, who will play for Team Germany at the Olympics, scored Ottawa’s lone goal and has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games.

Panthers on the prowl

The Florida Panthers (27-20-3) look for their sixth win in eight games when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1). The Panthers are looking to sweep a three-game road trip after a 4-3 overtime victory at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday that saw forward Brad Marchand (Canada) get two goals and an assist in his return after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury. Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks (21-22-8) with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 38 games.

MacKinnon, Matthews clash ahead of Olympics

Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews go head-to-head when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT, NHLN). It will be their last time facing each other on the NHL stage before the Olympics. Matthews, who will play for the U.S., has the edge against MacKinnon in goals and points (23 points; 12 goals, 11 assists) in the 17 times they have faced each other. But MacKinnon, who will represent Canada, leads in wins (9-7-1; 8-6-3). MacKinnon is second in the NHL with 87 points (38 goals, 49 assists) in 49 games for the Avalanche (34-6-9), who are 20-2-4 at home. Matthews leads the Maple Leafs (24-18-9) with 25 goals in 45 games.

Devils look to sweep road trip

The New Jersey Devils (27-22-2) can sweep a four-game road trip with a win at the Seattle Kraken (3 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, TSN5, SCRIPPS). Cody Glass has four goals in his past five games, including two and an assist in New Jersey’s 5-4 victory at Vancouver on Friday. The Kraken (22-19-9) have lost seven of their past nine (2-5-2).

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

The schedule

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs (1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT, NHLN)

New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken (3 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG, SN)

Vegas Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks (6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN-PIT)

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1)

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SNW, SNE (JIP), SNO (JIP), KCOP-13, SNP (JIP), Victory+)

Related Content

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini making it look easy with Sharks in 2nd NHL season

Latest News

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Bouchard ‘playing at a very high level’ for Oilers after tough start

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bouchard has 6 points, McDavid scores OT winner for Oilers against Capitals

Marchand scores in OT in return from injury, Panthers defeat Wild

Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Celebrini making it look easy with Sharks in 2nd NHL season

Compher scores twice, Red Wings surge past Jets

Marchment's hat trick powers Blue Jackets past Lightning

Geekie scores 2, Bruins rally in 3rd to defeat Canadiens

Bussi makes 35 saves, Hurricanes cruise past Senators

NHL Status Report: Hague week to week for Predators

Bruins sport Maye T-shirts in support of Patriots in AFC Championship

Lyon, Sabres stay hot with shutout against Islanders

Mammoth score 3 in 2nd, top Predators for 5th straight win

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker