NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins visit Canucks, look to sweep 4-game road trip

There are six games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, two of which are nationally televised in the United States on NHL Network and three in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Soaring Penguins

Who says Penguins can’t fly? Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-14-11) look to sweep a four-game road trip when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN-PIT). Crosby, who will play for Team Canada next month at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak for Pittsburgh, which is 4-0-2 in its past six. Vancouver (17-25-9) has lost 12 of its past 13 (1-10-2).