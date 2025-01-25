NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can move closer to Gretzky when Capitals visit Canucks

Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; SN, MSG-B)

Forward Leon Draisaitl has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during an eight-game point streak for the Oilers (30-15-3), and one point behind MacKinnon for the NHL lead with 74 points (35 goals, 39 assists) in 48 games. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for crosschecking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland during a 3-2 loss Jan. 18. Forward Jeff Skinner will face the Sabres (18-25-5) for the first time since Buffalo bought out the three remaining years on his eight-year contract on June 30, 2024.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Seattle Kraken (4 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG)

The Penguins (20-22-8) have split the first four games of their season-long seven-game road trip. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby (280 goals, 461 assists in 663 games) needs one point to pass Joe Sakic (741) for 10th in road points in NHL history. Goalie Joey Daccord is 4-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .922 save percentage in his past eight games (six starts) for the Kraken (21-25-3).

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SNW)

The Flames (23-16-7) hold a three-point lead on Vancouver for the second wild card in the West after going 5-2-0 in their past seven games. Calgary rookie goalie Dustin Wolf is 5-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .936 save percentage in his past six starts. The Wild (28-16-4) have lost their past three home games and are 11-11-1 at Xcel Energy Center this season. The good news is forward Kirill Kaprizov, who missed 12 games, and defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who missed nine, each returned from lower-body injuries for their 4-0 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSUN)

The Red Wings (22-21-5) will try to climb with two points of a wild card spot when they continue a three-game homestand they opened with a 4-2 win against the Canadiens on Thursday. Detroit goalie Cam Talbot has a four-game home winning streak, compiling a 2.43 GAA and .910 save percentage during that span. Red Wings forward Patrick Kane will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury. The Lightning (26-18-3) wrap up a four-game road trip; they're 1-2-0 through the first three games following a 4-3 win at the Blackhawks on Friday.

Los Angeles Kings at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW)

Werenski can become the fifth defenseman in NHL history with a home point streak of at least 19 games and first since Phil Housley’s 22-game home streak from Oct. 27, 1991-Feb. 4, 1992. Werenski has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) during his streak for the Blue Jackets (23-19-7). Goalie Darcy Kuemper is 10-2-2 with a 1.64 GAA, .938 save percentage and one shutout in his past 14 starts for the Kings (26-14-5).

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+)

The Blues (23-22-4) trail the Flames by three points for the second wild card in the West and will look to rebound from a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. St. Louis forward Dylan Holloway has five assists during a four-game streak. The Stars (30-17-1) had lost of four games prior to a 4-3 win against the Golden Knights on Friday. Forward Wyatt Johnston has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in a six-game point streak.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN)

The Hurricanes (30-16-3) will try for their fifth straight win in their first game after acquiring forwards Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in a three-team deal with the Avalanche and Blackhawks on Friday. Carolina forward Seth Jarvis has nine goals in his past 10 games to take the team lead with 18 goals in 42 games this season. The Islanders (20-20-7) play at home for the second consecutive night following a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. New York forward Mathew Barzal has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 games since returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 21 games.

Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory)

The Predators (18-22-7) will try to extend their season-high winning streak to six games. Forward Filip Forsberg has nine goals during a seven-game goal streak and can break the Nashville record he set last season by scoring in his eighth straight game. The Ducks (19-23-6) ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) with a 5-1 win against the Penguins on Thursday. Forward Mason McTavish, with 47 goals in his NHL career, is one from tying Trevor Zegras (48) for the second most by an Anaheim player 21 years old or younger, behind only Paul Kariya (68).

Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA)

The Panthers (28-18-3) continue a four-game trip in which they split the first two games. Center Aleksander Barkov (277 goals, 473 assists in 776 games) needs one point to pass Olli Jokinen (750) for fourth in NHL history among players born in Finland. The Sharks (14-31-6) will try to end a five-game losing streak. San Jose center Macklin Celebrini leads NHL rookies with 15 goals and is second among first-year players in points behind Montreal’s Lane Hutson (39) with 35 in 39 games.