NHL On Tap: Oilers face Maple Leafs seeking 11th straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Tuesday.

Edmonton looks for 11th straight win

The Edmonton Oilers are flying high, currently on a franchise-best 10-game winning streak and can extend it when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4). Eight of the Oilers' 10 wins on the streak have been on the road and Edmonton will play five of its next six at home. Connor McDavid has at least a point in every win on the streak. He has 16 points (five goals, 11 points) on the 10-game streak and 44 points (12 goals, 32 assists) in his past 23 games. Edmonton (23-15-1) has a League best 18-3-0 record since Nov. 24 and is in the Stanley Cup Playoff race after sitting in a tie for last in the NHL standings on Nov. 9, following a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers are 20-6-0 since coach Kris Knoblauch and assistant Paul Coffey took over from Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson on Nov. 12. The Maple Leafs (21-12-8) have lost three straight (0-2-1) and are playing the first of a four-game road trip, and their third game in four days. Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. He scored in 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Kraken visit Rangers looking to start new streak

Despite the Seattle Kraken's nine-game winning streak ending with a 3-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, there's no denying their merit as a Stanley Cup Playoff contender. They visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG) also coming off a 13-game point streak (11-0-2) which began Dec. 12, two days after the low point of their season following a 3-0 home loss to the Minnesota Wild that left them 8-14-7 and sixth in the Pacific Division. The gauntlet continues for Seattle (19-15-9) at New York for the fifth of a season-long six-game road trip and fourth in a row against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers' 2-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Sunday ended a four-game skid (0-3-1) and a 2-5-1 slide since Dec. 29. Artemi Panarin (15) and Vincent Trocheck (14) have combined for 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in their past 10 games for New York (27-13-2), which got Kaapo Kakko back on Sunday after the forward missed 21 games with a lower-body injury. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Can Kings right the ship?

The Los Angeles Kings (21-11-8) ended their eight-game skid (0-4-4) with a 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The next step is to get back to stringing wins together, but it will be a challenge playing the Dallas Stars (25-12-5) in the second game of a back-to-back (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). There were some positives for the Kings on Monday, starting with shutting the game down after they took a 2-1 lead 1:01 into the third, scoring four goals and limiting Carolina to 10 shots on goal in the period. They also have to hope a rested Cam Talbot can get back to being the goalie he was before Christmas, when he had 2.06 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 22 games, rather than the goalie who has a 3.25 GAA and .899 save percentage in losing seven in a row (0-4-3). The Stars are rested, having not played since Saturday, and they've won three of their past four games. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor