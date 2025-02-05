NHL On Tap: Bruins-Rangers matchup features 9 heading to 4 Nations Face-Off

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are three games on the schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and Canada.

Games of the day

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

There will be an abundance of talent on display at Madison Square Garden when the Rangers (25-23-4) host the Bruins (27-22-6), a game that will feature a whopping nine players set to play at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held Feb. 12-20. Boston will be represented by defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goalie Jeremy Swayman, who will play for Team United States, and forward Brad Marchand (Team Canada). McAvoy has scored in two straight games after the birth of his first child, Rhys, including in a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. New York has forwards Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller and defenseman Adam Fox heading to the best-on-best tournament to play for the U.S. Center Mika Zibanejad, who needs one goal to pass Brian Leetch (240) for 10th in Rangers history, will play for Team Sweden, and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is an injury replacement for Team Finland.

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

Connor McDavid and the Oilers face off against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks. It’s the fourth time the star centers go head-to-head; Bedard has four points (two goals, two assists) in the meetings and McDavid, who will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, has three assists. McDavid, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, has points in seven of his past eight games for the Oilers (33-16-4), including a goal and two assists in a 3-2 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Bedard, the top pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, leads the Blackhawks (16-31-5) with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 52 games. He had a four-game point streak end in a 5-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Edmonton forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Mattias Ekholm are also headed to the 4 Nations Face-Off to play for Sweden.

Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (25-23-5) head to Los Angeles for the second of a back-to-back after a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Montreal has three players headed to the 4 Nations Face-Off -- forwards Patrik Laine and Joel Armia (Finland), and goalie Sam Montembeault (Canada). Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson had an assist Tuesday to take the NHL scoring lead among first-year players with 40 points (three goals, 37 assists) in 53 games. The Kings (27-17-6) ended a four-game skid (0-3-1) with a 4-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Adrian Kempe, who will play for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, has 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 50 games but has been held without a point in five straight.