NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues record chase for Capitals against Panthers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 14 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada.
Games of the day
Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT)
Alex Ovechkin continues his chase for the NHL all-time goals record for the Capitals (34-11-7), who have a 13-game home point streak (9-0-4). Ovechkin scored his 877th career goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday to move within 18 of passing Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894. The Panthers (32-19-3) look for their fourth win in a row. Matthew Tkachuk, who will play for Team United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-20), has scored in three straight, including a goal and an assist in 6-3 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday. He has six points (three goals, three assists) during a three-game streak. Aleksander Barkov, who’ll captain Team Finland, has six points (one goal, five assists) during a three-game streak.
Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1)
Leon Draisaitl, who leads the League with 36 goals for the Oilers (32-16-4), who have points in four of their past five games (3-1-1) but have lost the past two. Draisaitl has a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) for Edmonton, including an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Oilers will face goalie Jordan Binnington, who will represent Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off and is coming off a 2-1 win for the Blues (24-25-4) at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.
Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1 (JIP), SN)
The Stars (34-17-1) go for their sixth straight win to start a six-game road trip. Jason Robertson has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak for Dallas, including an assist in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The Ducks (22-24-6) have won four of their past five. Frank Vatrano, who has scored in three straight games, and Mason McTavish, who has seven goals in his past six, each scored in a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
Other games
Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS)
David Pastrnak, the NHL’s First Star for January with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 14 games, looks to extend his 10-game point streak (10 goals, 13 assists) for the Bruins (26-22-6). The Wild (31-18-4) will try to regroup after a 6-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m.ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B)
The Sabres (21-26-5) will try for their fourth win in a row led by Tage Thompson, the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending Feb. 2; he has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a three-game streak. The Blue Jackets (26-20-7) will play their first game without leading goal-scorer Kirill Marchenko (21), who is out indefinitely after having surgery Monday to repair a broken jaw.
Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN5, RDS)
Nikita Kucherov is third in the NHL with 76 points (24 goals, 54 assists) in 49 games) for the Lightning (27-20-4), who are 1-1-1 thus far on a five-game homestand. The Senators (29-20-4) go for a season-tying sixth straight win in the second of back-to-back games. Jake Sanderson, the NHL’s Third Star this past week, scored in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday and has goals in three straight and a five-game point streak (nine points; three goals, six assists).
New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN2)
Sidney Crosby, who is Team Canada captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off, has goals in four straight games for the Penguins (22-24-8). Jack Hughes (Team United States) has six points (three goals, three assists) during a five-game streak for the Devils (29-16-6).
Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)
Jack Eichel (Team United States) has scored in four of his past five games for the Golden Knights (31-16-6), who have lost three straight (0-1-2) and are 3-7-3 since Jan. 9. The Islanders (24-21-7) will be without Mathew Barzal, who has a lower-body injury and is out indefinitely.
Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO)
The NHL-leading Jets (37-14-3) have won six in a row. Josh Morrissey (Team Canada) has a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists), including the overtime goal in a 5-4 victory at Washington on Saturday. Seth Jarvis has four goals in his past five games for the Hurricanes (32-17-4), who had a seven-game point streak end in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN4)
William Nylander has goals in back-to-back games for the Maple Leafs (31-19-2). The Flames (26-19-7) have lost three of four.
Philadelphia Flyers at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP)
The Flyers (23-25-6) make their first visit to Utah (21-22-9) searching for offense: they’ve been shut out in three straight games. Utah looks to end a five-game skid (0-3-2).
Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT)
Mackenzie Blackwood enters the game with back-to-back shutouts for the Avalanche (31-21-2); he became the second goalie in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to record three shutouts in his first 20 games with the franchise, joining Marc Denis. Quinn Hughes (Team United States) was a late scratch for the Canucks (23-18-11) with an undisclosed injury in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG)
The Red Wings (27-21-5) wrap up a four-game road trip seeking their seventh win in a row. Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has five points (one goal, four assists) on a five-game streak for the Kraken (23-28-3), who have lost three of four.
Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS)
Will Smith has a six-game point streak (two goals, five assists) for the Sharks (15-33-6), who have lost seven of eight. The Canadiens (24-23-5) play the first of back-to-back games looking to end a five-game skid (0-4-1) during which they’ve been outscored 19-8.