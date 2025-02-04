NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues record chase for Capitals against Panthers

Other games

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS)

David Pastrnak, the NHL’s First Star for January with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 14 games, looks to extend his 10-game point streak (10 goals, 13 assists) for the Bruins (26-22-6). The Wild (31-18-4) will try to regroup after a 6-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m.ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B)

The Sabres (21-26-5) will try for their fourth win in a row led by Tage Thompson, the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending Feb. 2; he has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a three-game streak. The Blue Jackets (26-20-7) will play their first game without leading goal-scorer Kirill Marchenko (21), who is out indefinitely after having surgery Monday to repair a broken jaw.

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN5, RDS)

Nikita Kucherov is third in the NHL with 76 points (24 goals, 54 assists) in 49 games) for the Lightning (27-20-4), who are 1-1-1 thus far on a five-game homestand. The Senators (29-20-4) go for a season-tying sixth straight win in the second of back-to-back games. Jake Sanderson, the NHL’s Third Star this past week, scored in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday and has goals in three straight and a five-game point streak (nine points; three goals, six assists).

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN2)

Sidney Crosby, who is Team Canada captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off, has goals in four straight games for the Penguins (22-24-8). Jack Hughes (Team United States) has six points (three goals, three assists) during a five-game streak for the Devils (29-16-6).

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)

Jack Eichel (Team United States) has scored in four of his past five games for the Golden Knights (31-16-6), who have lost three straight (0-1-2) and are 3-7-3 since Jan. 9. The Islanders (24-21-7) will be without Mathew Barzal, who has a lower-body injury and is out indefinitely.

Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO)

The NHL-leading Jets (37-14-3) have won six in a row. Josh Morrissey (Team Canada) has a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists), including the overtime goal in a 5-4 victory at Washington on Saturday. Seth Jarvis has four goals in his past five games for the Hurricanes (32-17-4), who had a seven-game point streak end in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN4)

William Nylander has goals in back-to-back games for the Maple Leafs (31-19-2). The Flames (26-19-7) have lost three of four.

Philadelphia Flyers at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP)

The Flyers (23-25-6) make their first visit to Utah (21-22-9) searching for offense: they’ve been shut out in three straight games. Utah looks to end a five-game skid (0-3-2).

Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT)

Mackenzie Blackwood enters the game with back-to-back shutouts for the Avalanche (31-21-2); he became the second goalie in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to record three shutouts in his first 20 games with the franchise, joining Marc Denis. Quinn Hughes (Team United States) was a late scratch for the Canucks (23-18-11) with an undisclosed injury in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG)

The Red Wings (27-21-5) wrap up a four-game road trip seeking their seventh win in a row. Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has five points (one goal, four assists) on a five-game streak for the Kraken (23-28-3), who have lost three of four.

Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS)

Will Smith has a six-game point streak (two goals, five assists) for the Sharks (15-33-6), who have lost seven of eight. The Canadiens (24-23-5) play the first of back-to-back games looking to end a five-game skid (0-4-1) during which they’ve been outscored 19-8.