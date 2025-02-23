Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 10 games on the schedule for Sunday, including three televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada.
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky for Capitals against Oilers
Rangers, Penguins look to rebound after losses; Maple Leafs visit Blackhawks
© G Fiume/Getty Images
Games of the day
Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)
Alex Ovechkin has another opportunity to add to his goal total when the Capitals (37-11-8) host the Oilers (34-18-4) in the second of a back-to-back for both teams. Ovechkin has 26 goals in 40 games this season and 879 in his NHL career. He needs 16 more to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record and has 26 games remaining in the regular season. The Washington captain did not score in an 8-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Capitals are second in the League standings, one point behind the Winnipeg Jets. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl can extend his point streak to eight games; he had a goal and assist in a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday to give him 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past seven, including four straight multipoint games. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 41 goals and has 85 points in 56 games. The Oilers, who are 2-3-1 in their past six, are playing the second of a five-game road trip.
THE GR8 CHASE: Alex Ovechkin pursues Wayne Gretzky's record
Visit NHL.com/GR8Chase to watch classic milestone goals & highlights, read exclusive stories and more!
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)
The Rangers (27-25-4) and Penguins (23-26-9) will both be looking to rebound after losing Saturday. New York allowed five goals in the first period in an 8-2 defeat at the Buffalo Sabres; Pittsburgh lost 8-3 at Washington. J.T. Miller had two assists Saturday and has six points (two goals, four assists) in six games since being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. Sidney Crosby can extend his point streak to seven games; the Penguins captain scored Saturday and has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past six. Pittsburgh is seven points back of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4)
Auston Matthews will look to score again for the Maple Leafs (34-20-2) after ending a six-game drought in his return from the 4 Nations Face-Off in a 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The goal was his 389th, tying Darryl Sittler for second on Toronto’s all-time list behind Mats Sundin (420). Matthews has eight points during a five-game point streak. Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks (17-32-7) with 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 56 games. Chicago returns home after a 5-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Other games Sunday
New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG)
New Jersey (31-21-6) begins a five-game road trip after a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, when Jack Hughes scored both goals in his return from the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jonathan Marchessault will look to extend his point streak to five games (seven points; three goals, four assists) for Nashville (20-28-7) after scoring the winning goal in the third period in a 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, Victory+, KCOP-13)
Lucas Raymond can extend his point streak to five games (five points; two goals, three assists) for the Red Wings (28-22-6), who lost 4-3 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Ducks (25-24-6) look for their fifth straight win after a 3-2 overtime victory at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, KHN, KONG)
Nikita Kucherov has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-game point streak for the Lightning (31-20-4), who have won four in a row and begin a three-game homestand. The Kraken (25-29-4) have won their past two games, including 2-1 at the Florida Panthers at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KTVD, ALT, SNO, SNE, TVAS)
Martin Necas has nine points (four goals, five assists) in nine games since the Avalanche (33-23-2) acquired the forward from the Hurricanes on Jan. 24. Robert Thomas can extend his point streak to six games (eight points; three goals, five assists) for the Blues (25-26-6); he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets on Saturday.
Dallas Stars at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN)
Jamie Benn can extend his point streak to six games (six points; one goal, five assists) for the Stars (36-18-2), who won 4-2 at New Jersey on Saturday. The Islanders (25-23-7) won eight of 11 prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA)
The Flames (26-21-8) return to action after losing three in a row and four of five (1-3-1) prior to the 4 Nations break. Macklin Celebrini has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 45 games for the Sharks (15-35-7) and is two behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (42 points; three goals, 39 assists) for the NHL rookie scoring lead.
Vancouver Canucks at Utah Hockey Club (8 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNP)
Each team will look to respond in the second game of a back-to-back. The Canucks (26-19-11) lost 3-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday; Utah (24-24-9) returns home after a 5-3 defeat at the Los Angeles Kings.