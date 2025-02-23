NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky for Capitals against Oilers

Other games Sunday

New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG)

New Jersey (31-21-6) begins a five-game road trip after a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, when Jack Hughes scored both goals in his return from the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jonathan Marchessault will look to extend his point streak to five games (seven points; three goals, four assists) for Nashville (20-28-7) after scoring the winning goal in the third period in a 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, Victory+, KCOP-13)

Lucas Raymond can extend his point streak to five games (five points; two goals, three assists) for the Red Wings (28-22-6), who lost 4-3 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Ducks (25-24-6) look for their fifth straight win after a 3-2 overtime victory at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, KHN, KONG)

Nikita Kucherov has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-game point streak for the Lightning (31-20-4), who have won four in a row and begin a three-game homestand. The Kraken (25-29-4) have won their past two games, including 2-1 at the Florida Panthers at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KTVD, ALT, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Martin Necas has nine points (four goals, five assists) in nine games since the Avalanche (33-23-2) acquired the forward from the Hurricanes on Jan. 24. Robert Thomas can extend his point streak to six games (eight points; three goals, five assists) for the Blues (25-26-6); he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Dallas Stars at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN)

Jamie Benn can extend his point streak to six games (six points; one goal, five assists) for the Stars (36-18-2), who won 4-2 at New Jersey on Saturday. The Islanders (25-23-7) won eight of 11 prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA)

The Flames (26-21-8) return to action after losing three in a row and four of five (1-3-1) prior to the 4 Nations break. Macklin Celebrini has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 45 games for the Sharks (15-35-7) and is two behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (42 points; three goals, 39 assists) for the NHL rookie scoring lead.

Vancouver Canucks at Utah Hockey Club (8 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNP)

Each team will look to respond in the second game of a back-to-back. The Canucks (26-19-11) lost 3-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday; Utah (24-24-9) returns home after a 5-3 defeat at the Los Angeles Kings.