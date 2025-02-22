NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase with Capitals against Penguins

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 14 games on the schedule for Saturday, including three televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada.

Games of the day

Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

The Red Wings (28-22-5) look to continue their impressive run under coach Todd McLellan when they host the Wild (33-19-4). McLellan was hired by Detroit on Dec. 26 to replace Derek Lalonde, who was fired 34 games into his third season. The Red Wings are 15-5-1 under McLellan and occupy the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, a point up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins. Detroit has not qualified for the playoffs since 2015-16. Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond has 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in the 21 games since McLellan took over. He has 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 55 games overall. Minnesota is 5-2-0 in its past seven games and third in the Central Division, two points behind the Dallas Stars. The Wild are still without forward Kirill Kaprizov, who underwent surgery because of a lower-body injury in late January and was expected to be out a minimum of four weeks. Despite missing 19 games this season, Kaprizov still leads the Wild in scoring with 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 37 games.

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS)

Alex Ovechkin continues his pursuit of the all-time goals record when the Capitals (36-11-8) travel to face the Penguins (23-25-9) in the third of four games between the two teams this season. Ovechkin has 26 goals (17 assists, 43 points) in 39 games this season, and is 15 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record of 894. Washington has 27 games remaining on its schedule and is a point back of the Winnipeg Jets for first in the overall standings. Ovechkin has four goals in his past five games and can extend his point streak to six games (four goals, five assists). He had three assists in a 5-4 shootout loss against the Utah Hockey Club on Feb. 9, prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pittsburgh has points in four of its past five games (3-1-1). Defenseman Erik Karlsson can extend his point streak to six games (two goals, four assists).

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, NHLN, FDSNSO)

Mikko Rantanen will play his seventh game with the Hurricanes (33-19-4) since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24. He has a goal and an assist in his first six games with Carolina. Rantanen played with Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off and had a goal in three games. He has 66 points (26 goals, 40 assists) in 55 games this season between Colorado and Carolina. Defenseman Morgan Rielly and forward Auston Matthews will both look to extend their respective point streaks to five games for the Maple Leafs (33-20-2). Rielly has four points (one goal, three assists) and Matthews has seven assists during their respective four-game point streaks. Toronto is three points behind the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Other games Saturday

Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SN1)

Leon Draisaitl will look to extend his scoring streak to seven games when the Oilers (34-17-4) travel to face the Flyers (24-26-7) in the first of a five-game road trip. The Edmonton forward has 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) in 55 games and is second in the scoring race behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who has 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in 57 games. Philadelphia is 1-4-1 in its past six games. Defenseman Travis Sanheim has three assists on a three-game point streak.

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (5:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)

The Rangers (27-24-4) are trying to work their way back into a playoff spot with three wins in their past four games. They are three points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has eight points (one goal, seven assists) on a five-game point streak for the Sabres (22-27-5).

Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG)

The Panthers (34-20-3) are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Atlantic Division when they host the Kraken (24-29-4). Florida is 8-3-0 in its past 11 games and three points ahead of Toronto. Seattle is playing the second of four consecutive road games. The Kraken won 3-2 in overtime at the Calgary Flames on Feb. 8 prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN)

Forward Jesper Bratt can extend his point streak to nine games when the Devils (31-20-6) host the Stars (35-18-2). The New Jersey forward has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) on an eight-game streak. Dallas is second in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild.

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT)

Forward Martin Necas has nine points (four goals, five assists) in eight games since he was acquired by the Avalanche (33-22-2) as part of a three-team trade from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Mikko Rantanen on Jan. 24. Forward Jonathan Marchessault has six points (two goals, four assists) on a three-game point streak for the Predators (19-28-7).

Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NESN)

David Pastrnak will look to extend his point streak to 14 games when the Bruins (27-24-6) host the Ducks (24-24-6). The Bruins forward has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) on a 13-game streak. Boston is one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. The Ducks can extend their winning streak to four games. Anaheim is 6-1-0 in its past seven games.

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE)

The Senators (29-23-4) will look to end a three-game losing streak and stay in the first wild card from the Eastern Conference. Ottawa is one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and two up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins. Senators forward Tim Stutzle has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) on an eight-game point streak. The Canadiens (25-26-5) will look to end a three-game losing streak. Montreal is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; CHSN+, FDSNOH)

The Blue Jackets (26-22-8) hope to move into a playoff spot when they host the Blackhawks (17-31-7). Columbus is one point behind the Detroit Red Wings and two back of the Ottawa Senators for the second and first wild card from the Eastern Conference. Chicago forward Connor Bedard has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past eight games.

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, SNW)

The Jets (39-14-3) will look to maintain first place in the overall standings when they travel to face the Blues (25-26-5). Winnipeg is one point up on the Washington Capitals for the top spot. Jets forward Cole Perfetti has six points (one goal, five assists) on a five-game point streak. St. Louis forward Robert Thomas can extend his point streak to five games (one goal, four assists).

Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16)

Dylan Guenther can extend his point streak to five games when Utah (24-23-9) visits Los Angeles (29-17-7). The Utah forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past four games and 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 44 games. The Kings are trying to hold off the Vancouver Canucks for third place in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is two points ahead of Vancouver with two games in hand.

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC)

The Golden Knights (33-17-6) are looking to take sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a third straight win when they host the Canucks (26-18-11). Vegas has 72 points along with the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver is on a three-game winning streak and is 6-1-1 in its past eight games. Forward Filip Chytil has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games since he was acquired in a trade from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward J.T. Miller on Jan. 31.