NHL On Tap: Oilers, Stars meet with potential for plenty of offense

Saturday games

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS)

The Kings (25-16-10) have started to turn things around, going 3-1-1 in their past five games. Center Anze Kopitar has 200 road goals, the third player in Kings history to reach the mark, along with Marcel Dionne (262) and Luc Robitaille (235). The Bruins (32-12-10) have struggled since the NHL All-Star break, going 1-3-1. Forward David Pastrnak scored the game-opening goal for Boston on Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, the ninth time he has done so this season, tops in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN)

Oilers center Connor McDavid has nine assists in his past two games and 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in his past eight. Evan Bouchard has 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 50 games this season, most by an Oilers defenseman in that many games since Paul Coffey (57 in 50 games in 1986-87). The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 9-2 on Thursday, the fourth time this season they’ve scored eight or more goals in a game. Dallas forward Tyler Seguin has 20 goals and reached the mark for the ninth time, fourth-most in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history, behind Mike Modano (16), Brian Bellows (10) and Jamie Benn (10).

Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN5, TVAS)

This is Connor Bedard’s second game back for the Blackhawks (14-37-3) since the center fractured his jaw against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5. Bedard had an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Senators (22-26-2) had won four straight games prior to their 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Forward Claude Giroux scored Thursday and has 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 50 games, tied for the Ottawa lead with center Tim Stützle (11 goals, 36 assists).

Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames (4 p.m. ET; SN1, BSDET)

The Red Wings (27-20-6) have lost three of their past four games. Forward Robby Fabbri, who missed the past two games after the birth of his first child, is expected to rejoin Detroit for this game. The Flames (25-24-5) have lost two in a row. Calgary center Jonathan Huberdeau has 700 NHL points (221 goals, 479 assists) in 803 games and is the third player from the 2011 NHL Draft class to score that many (Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, 822; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, 718).

Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild (5 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, MSG-B)

The Sabres (23-26-4) have lost three of their past four games. Coach Don Granato said goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, scratched with a lower-body injury Thursday, will be ready to play against the Wild. Minnesota (25-23-5) has won four in a row. Left wing Kirill Kaprizov has 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 46 games and is the first player in Wild history with four consecutive 50-point seasons.

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues (5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW)

The Predators (27-25-2) have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1). The Blues (29-22-2) are 16-8-1 since Drew Bannister became interim coach Dec. 14 and have won eight of 10 games, including a 6-3 victory against the Oilers on Thursday.

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL)

Center Aleksander Barkov has the most 40-assist seasons in Panthers history (six), having passed Huberdeau on Thursday. Kucherov had three more points (two goals, one assist) on Thursday in a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche to give him 93 (36 goals, 57 assists) and extend his lead in the NHL scoring race on Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (89). Kucherov’s home multipoint game streak is at six games (16 points; three goals, 13 assists), matching Tampa Bay forward Steven Stamkos for the longest in franchise history.

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT)

Forward Alex Ovechkin has a six-game goal streak (six goals) for the Capitals (23-21-8), who are 1-6-2 in their past nine. The streak is his fifth of that length in his NHL career and his first since Dec. 4-15, 2018. Ovechkin also has nine points (six goals, three assists) in a seven-game point streak. Forward Juraj Slafkovsky has a seven-game point streak (11 points; six goals, five assists) for the Canadiens (22-24-8), who have lost three of four.

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSSC, BSSD)

Forward Frank Vatrano has tied his NHL career high with 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) this season in 53 games for the Ducks (19-32-2). He set his career high last season in 81 games. Anaheim goalie John Gibson left the game Thursday after the second period with an upper-body injury. Center Auston Matthews is coming off his fifth hat trick of the season for the Maple Leafs (28-16-8) on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers, tying Darryl Sittler (1980-81), Babe Dye (1924-25) and Reg Noble (1917-18) for the most in a season in franchise history. Toronto is 6-2-0 in its past eight games. Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly will serve the third of his five-game suspension for cross-checking Senators forward Ridly Greig last Saturday.

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (MetLife Stadium; 8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1)

The Devils had won two straight before having a three-game point streak end in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. That night, the Flyers extended their point streak to five games but had a four-game winning streak end in the overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. The Devils will be playing their second outdoor game. They lost 7-3 to the New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium in the 2014 Stadium Series. The Flyers will be playing their sixth outdoor game, tying the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins for the most in the NHL. They are 1-3-1.

Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)

The Jets (32-14-5) have won two in a row after losing their previous five but have scored four goals in four games since the All-Star break. The Canucks (37-12-6) have reached the 80-point mark in 55 games this season, one fewer than in 2010-11, when they made it to the Stanley Cup Final. Vancouver has won three straight and is 13-1-3 in its past 17. Forward Dakota Joshua will miss a second straight game after sustaining an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Blackhawks. He is week to week.

Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCA)

The Blue Jackets (16-26-10) have lost four of their past five games. Columbus forward Dmitri Voronkov has 13 goals this season, third among NHL rookies behind Bedard (15) and Minnesota forward Marco Rossi (14). The Sharks (15-33-5) have won five of their past eight games and are 17-for-17 on the penalty kill in their past six.

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (31-17-5) have won six of eight, including a 5-1 victory at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. The Golden Knights (31-16-6) have not played since a 5-3 loss to the Wild at home Monday. Forward Mark Stone had a goal in that game to extend his home point streak to 11 games (16 points; four goals, 12 assists).