NHL On Tap: Oilers host Hurricanes, go for 5th straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Wednesday.

Oilers go for fifth straight win

It's been less than a month, but the Edmonton Oilers seem to have responded well to the coaching change that saw Kris Knoblauch replace Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. Since then, the Oilers are 6-3-0 and can extend their winning streak to five games when they play the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, MAX). They've averaged 4.22 goals per game in nine games under Knoblauch, but more importantly, they've allowed 3.11 goals and 28.1 shots on goal per game, down from 3.92 goals allowed and 28.8 shots on goal allowed per game in their first 13. Edmonton (9-12-1) has allowed seven goals during its four-game run but lost 6-3 at the Hurricanes on Nov. 22. Carolina (14-9-1) has alternated wins and losses the previous four games, including a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday to start a six-game road trip that continues at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Panthers look to keep pace in Atlantic

I'll give the Florida Panthers full marks: Given their injuries to start this season, especially to players such as defensemen Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour and forward Sam Bennett, I figured they'd struggle. Shows what I know, because the Panthers (14-8-2), who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final last season and got those three players back last month, are second in the Atlantic Division. They'll try to end a three-game home losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). Florida has been stingy, allowing 2.54 goals per game (fourth in NHL) and Sam Reinhart leads them with 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists). The Stars (14-6-3) are 8-2-2 on the road this season and were 2-0-1 in their previous three games before a 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Kucherov seeks to extend point streak

Nikita Kucherov will try for points in 11 consecutive games when the Lightning host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSUN, SN, TVAS). Kucherov had a goal and an assist Monday, his 215th multipoint game in the NHL, to help Tampa Bay (11-10-5) end a four-game skid. The 30-year-old right wing has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) during his run, which is tied with Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello (three goals, 11 assists) for the longest active in the NHL. Kucherov leads the League with 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 25 games and has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 25 games against the Penguins. Pittsburgh (11-10-3) lost 2-1 in overtime at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and is 2-0-3 in its past five. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Wednesday games

Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

Stars leading scorer Joe Pavelski's (24 points; 11 goals, 13 assists) nine-game point streak (12 points; six goals, six assists) ended Monday. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 10-5-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout in 17 starts. The Panthers went 10-4-1 in November. Forward Matthew Tkachuk's goal in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday was his first in 11 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSUN, SN, TVAS)

Sidney Crosby is tied with Maurice Richard for the 10th most game-opening goals in NHL history (109). Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has a point in seven of his past 10 games (five goals, five assists) and is one power-play goal from 200 in the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW)

The Golden Knights (16-5-5) and Blues (13-10-1) face off for the second time in three days after St. Louis won 2-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. St. Louis is 12-0-0 when it scores first and 1-10-1 when it allows the first goal. Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault needs one goal for 200 in his NHL career and can become the second active undrafted player to reach the mark (Artemi Panarin, 232 goals).

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, MAX)

The Hurricanes lead the NHL in shots on goal per game (34.6) and fewest shots on goal allowed (24.6). Carolina forward Seth Jarvis has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past eight games and is two points from 100 in the NHL. Oilers captain Connor McDavid has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in a six-game point streak. That's tied for the fourth-most points he's had over any six-game span in the regular season and more than half of his 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 2023-24. His NHL career high in a six-game run is 19 from Feb. 21 to March 3, 2023, part of an 11-game point streak from Feb. 15 to March 6.