NHL On Tap: Matthews aims for 30th goal when Maple Leafs host Hurricanes

Saturday games

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI)

This is the first half of a home-and-home back-to-back set between these Central Division rivals. The Wild (16-13-4) have won four in a row and seven of their past eight (7-1-0). Ryan Hartman, who had missed two games with an upper-body injury, had a goal in 13:03 of ice time when he returned in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. The Jets (20-9-4) are on a six-game point streak (4-0-2). Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is 16-6-3 with a 2.35 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and one shutout in 25 starts. He’s fourth in the League in wins and fifth in GAA.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (5 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B)

It’s the second half of a back-to-back set for the Blue Jackets (12-18-7), who defeated the Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime Friday. Forward Adam Fantilli scored his 10th goal, joining Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (15) and Marco Rossi of the Wild (11) as the only NHL rookies with at least 10. The Sabres (14-18-4) have lost four of their past five (1-3-1). Sabres forward Tage Thompson, scratched for personal reasons in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, is expected to play. Zemgus Girgensons, who’s missed 16 games with a lower-body injury, could return for Buffalo. Sabres coach Don Granato is ill and will not be behind the bench Saturday.

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN)

The Devils (19-13-2) are coming off a 6-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes each had a goal and two assists, becoming the first siblings to each get three or more points in the same game since Henrick and Daniel Sedin (three assists each) did it for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 15, 2017. It’s the first half of a back-to-back set for the Bruins (20-7-6), who will play the Red Wings on Sunday. Bruins forward David Pastrnak is tied for fifth in the NHL with 20 goals and tied for sixth with 45 points.

Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNE, CITY, TVAS)

Canadiens forward Sean Monahan got his 500th career NHL point, an assist, in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday. Forward Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists). The Panthers have won three in a row. Forward Aleksander Barkov had three assists in a 4-3 win against the Rangers on Friday to tie Jonathan Huberdeau for most in Panthers history (415).

St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSMW)

It’s the second half of a back-to-back set for the Blues (18-16-1), who lost 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The Blues will be without defenseman Justin Faulk, who sustained a lower-body injury in the final minute of the third period Friday and did not travel to Pittsburgh. Kris Letang became the first defenseman in NHL history to have five points in a period (five assists in second period) when the Penguins (16-13-4) defeated the New York Islanders 7-0 on Thursday. Pittsburgh is on a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG 2)

The Rangers (24-9-1) are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Panthers on Friday. Mika Zibanejad is on an NHL career-high nine-game point streak (eight goals, eight assists). This is the second of a three-game homestand and first of a back-to-back set for the Lightning (17-14-5). Forward Nikita Kucherov has scored 300 goals in 679 games, the second fastest to reach that mark in Lightning history behind Steven Stamkos (550 games). Kucherov also leads the NHL with 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists).

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, BSSO)

The Hurricanes are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Aho is the first player to record two straight four-point games since Jeremy Roenick did it Nov. 25-26, 1999. During his five-game point streak, Matthews has nine points (six goals, three assists). William Nylander has a 13-game point streak, the second-longest of his NHL career after a 17-game point streak earlier this season for the Maple Leafs. Only Lorne Carr and Mitchell Marner have posted multiple point streaks of 13-plus games for the Maple Leafs, each has done it two times.

Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO)

The Predators (19-16-1), who are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Friday, have lost three in a row and four of their past five (1-3-1). Nashville forward Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist Friday, his 38th multigoal game in the NHL, tying him with Zibanejad for most among active Sweden-born players. The Capitals (17-11-5) have lost three in a row, including 5-1 to the New York Islanders on Friday. Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren left at 6:46 of the first period with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSW, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC)

Connor McDavid had a 12-game point streak (28 points; seven goals, 21 assists) end Dec. 19 in a 3-1 loss at the Islanders. The Oilers captain has four points (one goal, three assists) in a three-game point streak since. Kings forward Adrian Kempe has four points (two goals, two assists) on a three-game point streak.